Quezon City  Pride March, sa December 9 na

MASAYANG inanunsiyo ni Konsehal Mayen Juico, ng 1st district ng Quezon City na gaganapin sa December 9 ang Pride March o ‘yung tinatawag nilang QC LGBT Pride March na gagawin sa Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

Kung ating matatandaan, taon-taong ginagawa ang Pride March na nagtatampok sa float parade, fashion show, at entertainment para sa lahat.

Ang Anti-Discrimination Ordinance, o Gender Fair Ordinance ay ipinasa ni Juico noong 2014. “It was my first term and I’m on my maternity leave when I passed it and it took me maybe around eight hours on the floor to pass that ordinance.

“However that long a time is nothing compared to the fight they have in congress which has taken decades and decades in many many years, so we are very happy we have the likes of Congwoman Geraldine Roman, Congwoman Kaka Bag-ao na sila po ang naghirap talaga para maipasa ‘yung bill na iyon sa Kongreso.”

Sinabi pa ni Kon. Juico, “Kasama sa ordinanance ang Pride March, Pride Council, o ang composition ng new Pride council. And nasa ordinance lahat po ng areas na maaring makaramdaman ng deskriminasyon ng mga LGBT’s na nakalagay na rin doon.

“So we included, education, employment, delivery of goods and services, among others. That’s why this is the most comprehensive gender fair ordinance sa buong Pilipinas. I feel it is also a contributor para maipasa ‘yung anti-discrimination bill sa kongreso.”

Sa magaganap na Pride March, asahan na ang fabulous fashion show, great entertainment.

Iginiit pa ni Juico na nais nilang lumaki pa ng lumaki ang pagsasagawa nila ng Pride March taon-taon na pinangungunahan ni Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista.

Ipinangako kasi ni Bautista na poproteksiyonan niya ang karapatan ng ng kanyang mga constituent lalo na ang mga LGBT community.

Hangad pa ng QC na maging gay friendly city ang siyudad ng ‘Pinas. “Sana po marating natin ang panahon na ang pinakakilalang Pride March sa Pilipinas ay ang Quezon City,” sambit pa ni Juicio sa presscon na isinagawa kahapon ng tanghali sa Pork At Your Own Risk sa Sct. Lazcano.

Ukol naman sa mga pararangalan ngayong taon na tinawag nilang Rainbow Awards, hindi ito maisasagawa dahil ngayon pa lamang muli silang nagre-regroup from the time na maipasa ang ordinasa kaya parang nagsisimula muli sila.

“Maybe for this year, iimbitahan lamang po naming para magbigay ng inspirasyon sina Congw. Geraldine Roman at Mr. Boy Abunda at iba pa,” sagot muli ni Juico.

Sinabi naman ni EJ ng QC, “Ang Rainbow Award po na nagkaroon last year during the term of Soxy Topacio, matagal na proseso iyon dahil may screening at deliberation. Kasi po mahirap namang magsabi in terms of media, mamaya magkamali. So, may mga category po kasi siya. So this year, since kulang po ang preparation. Mas maganda po ang preparation for next year.

“Kulang talaga ang oras namin, ang komposisyon po kasi ng Pride Council ngayon ay ‘yung komposisyon ng nasa ordinansa. Before po kasi noong term ni Direk Soxy Topacio, it was only appointed by the mayor representing other LGBT. But this time, the composition of the QC Pride Council is based on the ordinance, which is composed of the mayor, the vice mayor, and councilor Mayen and the rest is the departments in representing for LGBT—which is the Lesbian represented by Galang Philippines, Gay community represented by Balara OB Pride Council, By-sexual community represented by Trippers Philippines, and Trans represented by Barangay Batasan.

“Interim pa lang ito. ‘Yung uupo na dapat na LGBT organization must be accredited by the city. Ang problema po kasi maraming organization sa QC but not SEC registered. Eh ýun po ang kailangan para ma-accredit.

“Since wala pong masyadong nag-registered, nag-issue ng memorandum ang mayor to all 142 barangay to create a barangay Pride council officer. So ýun po ang io-oath ni Mayor Bautista sa 27 and 28. So this year sa Pride March may representative na sa bawat barangay.

“Kaya naman ngayon lamang magpa-participate ang bawat barangay.”

At kung gusto ninyong makiisa sa Pride March mag-register online sa http://bit.ly/2jb2Guh.

KRIS, ENDORSER

NA RIN

NG CLOVER CHIPS?

NAINGGIT naman ako nang makita ang napakalaking Clover Chips na hawak-hawak ni Bimby noong Linggo na naka-post sa Instagram account ng kanyang inang si Kris Aquino.

Paano naman halos kasinglaki na ni Bimby ang malaking supot ng chips na for sure paborito rin ng karamihan. Naisip ko nga gaano karami ang laman ng chips na iyon? For sure matagal-tagal bago maubos ha ha ha.

Anyway, kasunod niyon siyempre ang tanong na endorser na ba si Tetay ng Leslie’s product?

Aniya sa caption ng picture, “i woke up around lunch (had my milk w/ Milo Nutri Up), finished reading Jojo Moyes’ Still Me (part 3 of the series: Me Before You, After You- i honestly don’t think this is just a trilogy, there is still so much more for Louisa Clark to experience BUT w/o being a spoiler- True Love trusts & does allow you to become the best version of you, my takeaway from the 3rd installment), and while getting ready to have dinner w/ my family (sipping my milk w/ Nespresso Bukeela) this arrived- WHOA! A HUGE zippered SACK of all Leslie’s snacks because they just wanted to say thank you to me for liking Clover Chips so much- believe me that the 5 year old Kris is just super kilig to have all of this chichirya (while the 46 year old Kris is reminding herself- read @nix722 ’s WhatsApp message w/ updated work calendar of shoots & personal appearances for the next 3 weeks & CONTROL your impulse to indulge. =ØÞ) d’þd’þd’þ HAPPY SUNDAY NIGHT!”

Isa pala iyong pasalamat sa TV host/actress dahil mahilig pala siya sa Clover Chips na ikinatuwa ng management niyon. Baka naman sa susunod ay talagang siya na ang mag-e-endorse ng produktong ito. Na hindi malayo.

Pero wait, there’s more. Dahil tulad din tayo ni Kris na curious kung gaano karami ang laman ng ipinadalang chips, binuksan niya iyon at muling ipinakita sa kanyang IG.

krisaquino, “Because curious tayong lahat sa laman- there were 52 packs total inside the giant Clover Chips zippered sack- i now want to befriend the Leslie’s people because this would seriously make such a fun Christmas gift! <Ø„ß”

So there, gusto pa ring ibahagi ni Tetay ang sarap ng Clover Chips… For the meantime, happy eating Bimby and Josh…

MOMMY GUAPA,

NAIYAK NANG TANGGAPIN

ANG WALK OF FAME

STAR NI ISABEL

EMOSYONAL ang ina ni Isabel Granada na si Mommy Guapa nang tanggapin ang Walk of Fame star na isinagawa noong Martes ng gabi sa Eastwood Walk of Fame.

Hindi nga napigilan ni Guapa ang maluha nang i-unveil ang naturang star habang nakamasid din ang partner ng aktres na si Arnel Cowley.

Binigyan din ng kani-kanilang star sina Matteo Guidicelli, Solenn Heussaff, Karen Davila, Anthony Taberna, at Atom Araullo.

Kasama rin sa mga nabigyan sina Empoy Marquez, Jake Zyrus, at ang Regal Films matriarch na si Mother Lily Monterverde.

Ang Eastwood Walk of Fame ay brainchild ni German Moreno na inspired sa version ng Hollywood.

SHOWBIZ KONEK

ni Maricris Valdez-Nicasio