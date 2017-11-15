HR tinalakay nina Duterte at Trump — White House

NAGKASUNDO sina Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at US President Donald Trump na mahalaga ang karapatang pantao at dignidad ng buhay ng nilalang sa pagsusulong ng mga pambansang programa para isulong ang kapakanan ng lahat ng sektor, lalo ang mga napapariwara.

“The two sides underscored that human rights and the dignity of human life are essential, and agreed to continue mainstreaming the human rights agenda in their national programs to promote the welfare of all sectors, including the most vulnerable groups,” ayon sa inilabas ng White House na “Joint Statement between the United States of America and the Republic of the Philippines.”

Anang White House, parehong kinondena nina Trump at Duterte ang illegal nuclear weapons at missile development ng North Korea at nanawagan na tumalima ito sa “denuclearization base sa US Security Council Resolution.”

Hinimok ng dalawang leader ang lahat ng mga bansa, kasama ang ASEAN, na isatinig ang pagkontra sa mga naturang mapanganib na mga programa at gumawa ng mga hakbang upang bawasan ang diplomatiko at pang-ekonomiyang relasyon sa North Korea.

“The leaders also urged all countries, including those in ASEAN, to voice their opposition to these threatening programs and to take steps to downgrade their diplomatic and economic engagement with North Korea,” anang White House.

Parehong iginiit ng US at Filipinas ang komitment sa mga prinsipyo para sa kalayaan sa paglalayag at overflight at naniniwalang dapat lutasin ang isyu ng agawan sa teritoryo sa South China Sea sa mapayapang paraan. (ROSE NOVENARIO)

CANADA

TUMUTOK DIN

SA HR AT EJKs

NABABAHALA ang Canada sa isyu ng human rights at extrajudicial killing sa Filipinas, ayon kay Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sa press briefing makaraan ang bilateral meeting nina Trudeau at Duterte, sinabi ng Canadian Prime Minister, binanggit niya sa Pangulo ang kahalagahan ng paggalang sa pag-iral ng batas sa pagpapatupad ng drug war at kahandaan ng kanyang bansa na tumulong upang maigpawan ang mga hamon sa nasabing mga usapin.

“As I mentioned to President Duterte, we are concerned with human rights, the extrajudicial killings. I impressed upon him the need to respect the rule of law and, as always, offered Canada’s support and help as a friend to help move forward on what is a real challenge,” aniya.

“This is the way we engaged with the world, and this is the way we always will,” dagdag niya.

Nakikiisa aniya ang Canada sa panawagan ng mga bansa sa North Korea na abandonahin ang mga armas nukleyar at ballistic weapon missile program.

“As tensions in North Korea continue to escalate, Canada stands united with the Asian continent and the world in our demand that North Korea abandons its nuclear weapons and ballistic weapon missile programs. North Korea must immediately cease all activities to go against its international obligations and the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” dagdag ni Trudeau. (ROSE NOVENARIO)

DRUG-FREE ASEAN,

HIRIT NI DUTERTE

WELCOME kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kooperasyon alinsunod sa prinsipyo nang ganap na paggalang sa soberanya at hindi pakikialam sa panloob na usapin ng estado.

Ito ang inihayag niya sa ASEAN – European Union (EU) Summit kahapon.

Ibinahagi ng Pangulo ang kanyang mga kaisipan, lalo ang malapit sa kanyang puso, ang makipagtulungan upang maging drug-free ang ASEAN.

“We wish to inform that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte as Chair of the ASEAN-EU Summit shared his insights, particularly a concern close to his heart, which is, to collaborate a drug-free ASEAN upon good practices would be applicable to various national settings, and taking into consideration the transnational nature of the problem. PRRD reiterated that the Philippines welcomes cooperation under the principle of total respect of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs of the State,” ayon sa kalatas ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Matatandaan, binatikos ni Pangulong Duterte ang pakikialam ng EU sa isinusulong na drug war ng kanyang adminsitrasyon at tinanggihan ang kanilang ayuda dahil may kapalit na mga kondisyon. (ROSE NOVENARIO)