PAF nagpugay sa pagdating ni Isabel Granada

ISANG funeral honor and service ang inihandog para sa yumaong aktres na si Isabel Granada ng Philippine Air Force, ito ay pagpupugay sa kanya bilang isang dating PAF reservist.

Sinabi ng pamunuan, lubos ang pagdadalamhati ng PAF, at nakikiisa sila sa pamilya at mga kamag-anak ng aktres sa kanilang kalungkutan.

“The Philippine Air Force would like to express its profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of Filipina celebrity and PAF reservist, Ms. Isabel Granada,” pahayag ng PAF.

“During this time of mourning, we, the men and women of the PAF share the sense of grief and great loss of Ms. Granada and we wish to pay tribute to this great woman who has achieved so much in her life.”

“To show our final respect to Ms Granada, we will extend a funeral honor and service for her remains as PAF’s way of demonstrating its concern for the welfare of its personnel.”

Noong 2001, naging miyembro si Isabel ng PAF sa pamamagitan ng Direct Enlistment Program, siya’y na-assign sa Air Force Special Service Group at nabigyan ng Air Force Specialty Code skill in recreation para sa volleyball.

Naging Airwoman si Isabel, at na-promote pa sa Airwoman Second Class.

“She spent a year as an active PAF enlisted personnel as part of the PAF Women’s Volleyball team and opted to remain as a reservist where she continued her support by willingly performing, hosting, and lending her celebrity status to draw crowd in PAF events. Her proper demeanor, both as a celebrity and an aviation enthusiast, also contributed to the PAF’s public image by virtue of her reservist status, which she had proudly admitted.”