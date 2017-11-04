Miracle cure ng FGO products malaking tulong kay Sr. Mary Monique

To Ms. Fely Guy Ong,

Good morning! Ako po si Sister Mary Monique, ng Carmel of St. Therese.

Maraming salamat sa Dios at sa malawak na kabutihang-loob na dulot ng Krystall Herbal Oil, Krystall Herbs, Yellow Tablet, Fungus, Diabetic Tablet, Guava soap at iba pa.

Ito ang ilan sa mga producto ng butihing FGO!

Believe ako sa Krystall Herbal Oil, haplos ko ito sa ulo ko, leeg, mukha, sa buong katawan, matapos akong maligo.

Malaking tulong ito sa kin, kasi may araw na halos pagod na pagod ako at nanghihina ang pakiramdam ko.

Masakit ang ulo ko, parang hindi makahinga at parang na-heat stroke, heart stroke at ayaw kong lumakad… pati paa ko ay give-up na.

I shake the oil, put it on my palms at talagang full massage sa ulo, mukha, leeg at paa ko. After a good while, sitting or lying down, I feel my blue veins and muscles, nagkakalakas at nabubuhay.

I have tried this many times on myself, and recommended to many friends and sisters this miracle cure. Bata, matanda, malaki ang paniniwala namin dito sa Krystall Herbal Oil and other products which we tried and all to our good use for the healing of body ailments.

Salamat sa FGO!

(Sgd) Sr. Mary Monique OCP

Carmel of St. Therese

4 Gilmore Avenue

Quezon City 1112

Si Fely Guy Ong ay kilalang Herbalist na nagsimulang manggamot noong 1988. Para sa mga katanungan tungkol sa inyong kalusugan, maaari siyang tawagan sa telepono bilang (02) 853-09-17 o 852-09-19 o magsadya sa VM Tower, 727 Roxas Blvd., cor. Airport Rd., Parañaque City.