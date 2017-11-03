SSS actuary & investment officials lagot — Roque

WALA pang isang taon sa puwesto ay nasangkot na sa isyu ng insider tra-ding sa stock market ang ilang opisyal ng Social Security System (SSS).

Tiniyak ni incoming Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, base sa pahayag ni SSS chairman Amado Valdez, hindi palalampasin ang ano mang kalokohan sa pananalapi ng government-run pension fund.

“Chairman Valdez has ordered an investigation. There will be prosecutions, there will be people who will be fired and criminal charges filed, if warranted,” ani Roque.

“Lilinawin ko po ang isiniwalat ni Chairman ‘no — si Chairman Dean — na nangyari sa SEC is insider trading. Wala pong anomalya na nag-impluwensiya ang mga emple-yado para bumili ng one stock. They benefited from insider information,” sabi ni Roque.

Batay sa ulat, kamakalawa ay nagbitiw bilang Equities Investment Division chief si Reginald Candelaria, habang si Chief Actuary George Ongkeko, Jr. ay nag-resign noon pang nakalipas na buwan.

Bukod kina Candelaria at Ongkeko, sinampahan ng reklamong admi-nistratibo ni SSS commissioner Jose Gabriel La Viña sina Executive Vice President Rizaldy Capulong at Equities Product Development head Ernesto Francisco, Jr., na pinaniniwalaang nakinabang nang isali sa trading ang kanilang sariling stocks sa stockbrokers na namamahala rin ng portfolio ng SSS.

Si La Viña ang social media director ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong 2016 elections at kasalukuyang commissioner ng SSS Investment Oversight Committee.

“Candelaria endorsed the purchases of Francisco, Francisco endorsed the purchases of Candelaria, and all of these were approved by the EVP even though he knows that the broker they were using was the broker of SSS as well,” ani La Viña sa panayam sa programang Headstart ng ANC kamakailan.

“The SSS stockbroker conducts a briefing with us every month about what are the good stocks and IPO (initial public offering) available. They can access this type of information that will allow them to earn profits because of their position. They used that information to profit for themselves,” paliwanag ni La Viña.

Matatandaan, unang sumabit sa katiwalian ang matataas na opisyal ng SSS nang inutusan ni noo’y Pangulong Joseph “Erap” Estrada ang pre-sidente at chairman ng SSS na si Carlos Arellano noong 1999 na gamitin ang P900 milyong pondo ng SSS para ipambili ng shares ng BW Resources, isang korporasyon na sangkot sa jail-alai at pagmamay-ari ni Dante Tan na presidential crony.

Kasama sa plunder case ni Erap ang nasa-bing ilegal na transaksi-yon na pinagkakitaan niya ng P189.7 milyong kickback.

ni ROSE NOVENARIO