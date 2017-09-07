EJK cops kalaboso kay Duterte

TINIYAK ni Pangulong Duterte sa mga pamilya nina Kian Delos Santos at Carl Angelo Arnaiz na mabibigyan ng hustisya ang pagkamatay ng dalawang kabataan.

Giit ni Duterte, ipakukulong niya ang mga pulis na sangkot sa EJK kapag napatunayang guilty.

“EJK of course we do not like it. If you are into it, I’ll see to it you will go to jail. Baka ako pa babaril sa iyo,” anang Pangulo sa kanyang speech sa anibersaryo ng Social Security System (SSS). Inutusan ni Pangulong Duterte si Aguirre na mangasiwa sa pag-iimbestiga ng kaso ni Carl.

“I ordered the Secretary of Justice to take over the investigation of the case. Ang sinabi ko naman we will protect soldiers and policemen no doubt about it but always there should always be the element of performance of duty and you do not kill defenseless persons. I’m sorry but I will pursue the case against policemen and need be they will go to jail,” anang Pangulo.

“Wala ako iniutos patayin mo bata and even the enemy in bended knees it’s not the norm or rule of democracy you saw a lot of it in Serbian war massacring all of people there. I would never condone or allow it,” giit ng Pangulo.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)