DND naalarma sa hydrogen bomb test ng NoKor

NAGPAHAYAG ng pagkaalarma ang Department of National Defense hinggil sa isinagawang hydrogen bomb testing ng North Korea, sinabing nagpatindi ito ng tensiyon sa Asia.

“The Department of National Defense is greatly concerned with the latest hydrogen bomb test conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” ayon sa DND.

“The proliferation of this weapon increases the tension not only in the Korean peninsula but also adversely affects the peace and security of the whole of Asia as well,” dagdag ng DND.

Sinabi ng North Korea nitong Linggo, ang nasabing pagsubok ay “perfect success.”

Ang hydrogen bombs o thermonuclear devices ay higit na malakas kaysa simpleng atomic weapons na sinusubukan din ng North Korea.

Pahayag ng DND, ang hydrogen bomb test ay maaaring hindi direktang makaaapekto sa bansa ngunit magpapatuloy ang DND sa pag-monitor sa sitwasyon.

“The Office of Civil Defense is on alert following our standard operating procedures,” ayon sa DND.

Nauna rito, nagpahayag ng pagkaalarma ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) hinggil sa isinagawang hakbang ng North Korea, sinabing “such provocative actions undermine regional peace and stability.”

Bunsod nito, iniutos ni DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano sa Philippine Embassy sa Seoul, na tiyaking ang tinatayang 65,000 Filipino na naninirahan at nagtatrabaho sa South Korea ay maimpormahan hinggil sa contingency plans para sa ‘repatriation’ sakaling may maganap na kaguluhan sa Korean peninsula.