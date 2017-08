Guji Lorenzana, ginamit ang personal na experience para gumawa ng pelikula

The Lord has been so good to me, for blessing me with two moms. Happy Mothers Day to my moms and all the mom’s in the world. And an extra shot out to single moms, and dads who have to also be moms. Being a mom is hard work! Happy Mothers Day! #mothersday

A post shared by Guji Lorenzana (@gujilorenzana) on May 13, 2017 at 9:06am PDT