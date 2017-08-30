Marriage dissolution tututulan hanggang SC — Rep. Atienza

SINIGURO ni BUHAY Party-list at Senior Deputy Minority Leader Lito Atienza na tututulan nila hanggang sa Korte Suprema ang House Bill 6027 o ang marriage dissolution na iniakda ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, sa oras na madaliin ito sa Kamara.

“We will appeal to each member and hope that they will not curtail the free debate on this crucial issue. Let us debate this on the floor. Please do not railroad it or we will go all the way to the Supreme Court,” babala ni Atienza. Binigyang-diin ng kongresista, ‘unconstitutional’ ang panukala dahil unang sisirain nito ang katatagan ng pamilya sa Filipinas.

“I am against this because it is unconstitutional. Our Constitution defends the family and defines marriage as an inviolable institution that should be protected and enhanced, not dissolved,” banat ni Atienza.

Argumento ng opisyal, magiging dalawa-singko na lamang ang pagpapawalang bisa sa kasal ng mag-asawa o kasing-bilis ng pag-order sa drive-thru, sa sandaling maipasa ang naturang panukalang batas.

(JETHRO SINOCRUZ)