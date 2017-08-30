Chief justice, Ombudsman binatikos ni Duterte

EKSPERTO sa “art of selective justice” ang Office of the Ombudsman, ayon kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa kanyang talumpati kahapon sa mass oath-taking ng mga bagong opisyal ng gobyerno sa Palasyo, inihayag ng Pangulo na malupit ang Ombudsman sa ilan ngunit malambot sa iba kahit pareho ang mga kaso ng mga akusado.

Inihalimbawa ng Pangulo ang pork barrel scam na hanggang ngayo’y nakapiit sina dating Sen. Jinggoy Estrada at Bong Revilla ngunit si Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile ay pinayagan magpiyansa.

Gayondin aniya ang kaso ni Sen. Gringo Honasan na kamakaila’y ipinadarakip ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales sa kasong graft kaugnay sa pork barrel ngunit pinaglagak din ng piyansa. “Harsh on some, soft on others even when they all suffer from similar or anologous circumstances. Slow to act on complaints against the ‘friendly’ but quick to decide against perceived ‘hostiles.’ The enemy of the Ombudsman’s friend is the Ombudsman’s enemy too, so. It seems. That is how I see it from where I stand,” anang Pangulo.

Si Carpio-Morales ay kapatid ng balae ni Pangulong Duterte sa manugang na si Mans Carpio, asawa ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. Habang si Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno ay binatikos din ni Duterte dahil hanggang sa ngayo’y pinatulog ang petisyon laban sa implementasyon sa Reproductive Health Law kaya nabulok ang contraceptives na hindi naipamahagi sa health centers sa buong bansa.

“It’s two years ago, nag-expire na ‘yung medisina, Sereno is sitting on it. What’s the problem, Ma’am? Gumastos na tayo, bumili na tayo ng medisina tapos nag-expire na lang. A simple pre-sentence would say if you are going to deny it. We denied it because it is an abortive substance. Hanggang ngayon wala. And yet, you call us for the slow movement of…There is something terribly wrong in our country. I tell you – very, very wrong,” sabi ng pangulo.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)