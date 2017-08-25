2018 Office of the President budget aprub sa Kamara (Mas mababa ng 70 % sa P20-B 2017 budget)

MULI sa ikatlong pagkakataon sumalisi si Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte na naka-full battle gear upang dalawin ang mga tropa ng pamahalaan sa Marawi City kahapon. (Photos courtesy of Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Bong Go)

MAKARAAN lamang ang dalawang minuto, inaprubahan kahapon ng House appropriations committee ang P6 bilyon budget ng Office of the President (OP) para sa 2018.

Sa ginanap na briefing, isinulong ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang pag-apruba sa OP’s budget sa committee level, bagama’t walang nagpresenta nito.

“I move, consistent with tradition, that we dispense with the presentation of the proposed 2018 budget of the Office of the President proper,” aniya.

“And I further move that we approve on the committee level said proposed appropriation without prejudice to its consideration and interpellation during the plenary session,” dagdag niya.

Agad itong sinegundahan ni Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas.

Dahil walang tumutol na mga mambabatas, i-naprubahan ni panel chair Karlo Nograles ang mos-yon.

Si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea sana ang presentador ng budget para sa OP.

Ang OP’s proposed 2018 budget ay 70.10 porsiyentong mas mababa kaysa kasalukuyang ‘appropriation’ na P20 bilyon.