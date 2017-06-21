Filipino subjects ibabalik sa kolehiyo

IBABALIK ang Filipino subjects sa lahat ng degree programs sa lahat ng kolehiyo at unibersidad sa bansa.

Sa press briefing sa Palasyo kahapon, inihayag ni Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) Commissioner Prospero De Vera, naglabas sila ng memorandum na nag-uutos na ibalik ang Filipino subjects sa general education curriculum sa lahat ng degree programs sa kolehiyo alinsunod sa inisyu na temporary restraining order ng Supreme Court (SC) na nagpatigil sa pagtanggal nito noong 2014.

“We had the meeting with the groups that are protesting and the Commission has already issued a new memorandum instructing that all degree programs must retain the Filipino requirement in compliance with the ins-truction of the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order,” ayon kay De Vera.

“The professors and supporters of the Filipino courses sought relief from the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order on the Commission prohibiting it from implementing the policy of ta-king it out,” aniya.

Ngunit hihintayin aniya ng CHEd na dinggin ng Korte Suprema ang merito ng petisyon ng kontra sa pagtanggal ng Filipino subjects at habang umiiral ang TRO ay mananatili ang asignatura sa kolehiyo.

“We have not discussed it. We will wait for the procedure of the Supreme Court to commence; anyway, as long as the Supreme Court has not taken out the TRO then it’s still part of the curriculum,” aniya.

Matatandaan, inalis ng CHEd ang lahat ng asignaturang Filipino sa antas tersiyarya sa pa-mamagitan ng CHEd Memorandum (CMO) No. 20, Series of 2013 na may petsang 28 Hunyo 2013, nagsasaad ng bagong GEC kaya maraming mabubuwag na departamento ng Filipino sa mga kolehiyo at unibersidad sa buong bansa. (ROSE NOVENARIO)