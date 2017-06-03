KAWAWA naman itong matinee idol of the 80s na nang mag-celebrate ng birthday lately ay malungkot dahil wala na halos nakaalala unlike before when he would celebrate his birthday in style and well attended to boot.

Ngayon, at 55 years of age, no one seems to remember his natal day.

How hurting naman.

Ang masakit pa, his wife is no longer with him since she has come to realize that she is still young to be ‘incarcerated’ in a marriage that is devoid of excitement and love.

So nakahahabag naman.

Pa’no naman, hindi natutong mag-alaga ang matinee idol sa kanyang kaguwapohan kaya naman at an age when men would still be considered

sexy, he is already tired and worn out.

How sad!

Sa isa nga niyang TV guesting lately, ang lalalim na ng gatla sa kanyang noo at pati mukha niya ay malayo na sa kanyang angking kaguwapohan some 30 years ago.

How so very pathetic!

‘Yun nah!

Kris Aquino openly

admits ayaw na raw

ng ABS-CBN sa kanya!

Even while vacationing in Japan, Kris Aquino had the presence of mind to answer a fan who asked if it would be possible for her to go back to ABS CBN.

“Ayaw na nila sa akin…” she answered truthfully.

Anyway, more than a year nang hindi napapanood sa isang regular show si Kris.

Her last regular show was Kris TV at ABS-CBN which ended March of 2016 after lording it out for almost five years.

She was last seen by way of a two-hour travel special fittingly billed Trip Ni Kris that was shown at GMA.

No wonder, she is greatly being missed by her adoring fans. And they are fervently wishing that she would be back at Channel 2.

Anyway, this unexpected development could not be accepted by her followers.

Right now, Kris is vacationing in Japan with kids Joshua Aquino and Bimby Yap.

NAGDENY KASI TAPOS NA?

Chick boy nga ba si Sef Cadayona?

Hayan at mainit-init pa ang balita tungkol sa break-up nila ni Andrea Torres, nali-link na naman siya kay Maine Mendoza.

Anyway, bash to the max ang AlDub fans kay Sef all because he is being linked with Maine.

But Sef is consistent in saying that he and Maine are nothing but friends.

“Friends po talaga kami, as in,” he emphatically stated. “Parang sa amin, sa mga kabigan niya, bakit parang bawal siyang makipagkaibigan?”

How did he and Maine become friends?

“Sa (Eat) Bulaga… sa Bulaga po talaga kami nagkikita,” he opined. “Kasi, ‘di ba, ang dalas kong mag-guest noon, every Saturday?

“Tapos, nandoon sila nila Alden. Ang dalas naming magkakasama.

“So, siguro noong time na nasa lobby kami, tapos si Alden ang nandoon, nakakapagkuwentohan.

“Na hindi naman kaming dalawa lang, ang daming staff, ganoon. Biglang ginanon na.”

Si Alden pa nga raw ang nag-introduce sa kanya sa dalaga.

In spite of the repeated bashing, Maine and Sef have remained friends.

Tropa rin daw nila sina Juancho Trivino at Sheena Halili.

Hindi naman daw sila lumalabas nang sila lang.

“Magkakaibigan kami at walang malisya kahit na ano. Tropa-tropa.”

Sa supporters ni Maine, ito ang kanyang pakiusap, “Sana kapag may mga friends siya, respetohin din

ng mga tao, kung kaya nila.

“Kasi, love rin naman nila si Maine. Same goes with Alden.”

What about Alden, are they still friends?

“Actually siya, parang hinahayaan niya lang. Lahat naman lilipas rin,” he coolly pointed out. “Kung may ilalabas naman, never naman akong nagtago.”

Kung sila raw talaga ni Maine, aaminin niya kahit may ka-loveteam ito.

“At saka, first time ko kasing magkaroon ng ganitong sitwasyon, sa totoo lang.”

Anyway, ang say naman ng mga kontrabida, kaya raw sinasabi ni Sef na friends lang naman talaga sila ni Maine ay dahil tapos na ang kanilang episode.

Ganuned? Hahahahahahahahahaha!

‘Yun nah!

RITA AVILA, THE ULTIMATE

BIKINI BOMBSHELL AT 52!

Rita Avila, now 52 years old, can still very much afford to wear a bikini. Her swimsuit selfies on Instagram are tangible proofs that she remains fit and gorgeous.

This daring post attracted the attention of other female celebrities, who were naturally awed with Rita’s bikini selfies.

Fellow Seiko leading lady Gretchen Barretto, That’s Entertainment contemporary Lovely Rivero, actress Jackie Lou Blanco, as well as young stars like Kaye Abad, Yen Santos, and Melissa Ricks are equally smitten with Rita’s bikini shots.

Indeed, Rita has been able to maintain her gorgeous body in spite of her age.

Sino ba naman kasi ang carry pang mag-bikini sa kanyang edad, aber?

It only shows how greatly disciplined Rita is and how caring she is of her body.

HOW DOES RICHARD GUTIERREZ

FEEL ABOUT PLAYING SUPPORTING

ROLE IN LA LUNA SANGRE?

Sa una niyang project sa ABS-CBN, Richard delineates a vampire.

In this much-talked about fantaserye, Richard is Sandrino, the feisty vampire and the long lost son of Magnus (as essayed by Jake Roxas in Imortal, 2010).

The fact that he plays support to the KathNiel tandem is quite surprising to the press people present during his May 31 contract signing in ABS-CBN.

“You know, now that I’ve grown as a man, I don’t really look at it that way.

“I look at it in a way that I have a good project, it’s a good role for me. I’m working together with the best team and we’re gonna offer the audience something great and something new.

How was his first meeting with KathNiel go?

“Okay naman, they seem very nice! Very brief lang. They introduced themselves, I introduced myself.”

Working with the Kapamilya team is something that he’s always looked forward to.

“I am excited to work with them. We all know naman, at such a young age, for those guys, they have accomplished a lot.

“They’re putting the hours in contributing to this industry and I respect that.

“At such a young age, they’re doing that and they’re entertaining millions of Filipinos abroad and here. I was on that path before and I know how it feels to be grinding and breaking, I respect that.”

The video message of Kathryn, Daniel and director Cathy Garcia-Molina made him smile.

Anyway, Richard said that he went to the gym when he was offered by ABS CBN to star opposite Daniel and Kathryn.

This is in preparation for the vampire role which he knew would entail a lot of physical preparations.

“I knew coming into the project that it will demand a lot from me physically so I had to prepare on my own,” he opined. “I had to prepare on my own also and I’ve been doing action stunts for the last how many years already so I am aware of the demands when it comes to filming action scenes.

Playing a vampire for the first time excites Richard no end specially so when he’s collaborating with Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina.

“That’s actually the exciting part, the challenging part also for me is to create my character different from the rest,” he coolly intoned. “I’m just thankful also that I’m surrounded with creative minds like Direk Cathy. It’s a vampire role but we are not making it a dark character.

Angel Locsin and John Lloyd Cruz will appear in cameo roles, would his role last up to the very end?

“Well, I’m hoping!”

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes be-

yond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong!

BANAT! – Pete G. Ampoloquio, Jr.