Red carpet kay Duterte sa Russia

NAGHIHINTAY ang red carpet sa Russia para sa tatlong araw na official visit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa 23-26 Mayo 2017.

Sa pre-departure briefing ni Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Cleofe Natividad kahapon sa Palasyo, sinabi niyang tiyak sisigla ang relasyong Filipinas at Russia sa pagbisita ng Pangulo makaraan ang 41 taon, nga-yong malapit sa isa’t isa sina Pangulong Duterte at President Vladimir Putin.

Noong Enero pa aniya ang imbitasyon ng Russia sa Pangulo ngunit dagsa ang aktibidad ng Pangulo gaya ng ASEAN Summit at hinintay na gumanda ang klima bago ini-schedule ang official visit.

”We believe it will mark a new chapter in the Philippine(s)-Russia relations. We also see this visit as an indication of our strong common desire to enhance and strengthen bilateral relations.We consi-der this visit as a landmark that will send a strong message of the Philippines’ commitment to seek new partnerships and strengthen relations with non-traditional partners such as Russia,” ani Natividad.

Bahagi nang pagsusulong ng independent foreign policy ng administrasyong Duterte ang pagbisita niya sa Russia.

Sa kabila ng mainit na pakikitungo ni Duterte kay Putin, iginiit ni Natividad, hindi ito nangangahulugan na magiging matamlay ang relasyon ng bansa sa “traditional allies” gaya ng Amerika.

“An independent foreign policy does not mean it will diminish our partnership, our relations with our traditional partners. We are seeking to enrich our partnership with counties that share mutual interest with us and with whom we can pursue our national interest,” dagdag niya.

Inaasahang lalagdaan ang mga kasunduan ng Russia at Filipinas hinggil sa “defense, security, legal assistance, trade and investment, peaceful use of nuclear e-nergy and culture.”

Nakatakdang magbigay ng policy speech si Pangulong Duterte sa prestihi-yosong Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), upang ipahayag ang kanyang independent foreign policy na nakaang-kla sa interes ng bansa at kanyang hangarin na makamit ang kapayapaan at se-guridad, lalo sa rehiyong Asya-Pasipiko.

Posible aniyang magkaroon nang pag-uusap sa pagbili ng armas ng Filipinas sa Russia.

“There is really nothing that would stop Russia from participating in the modernization program of the Philippines and (Defense) Secretary (Delfin) Lorenzana has already mentioned [that] the Philippines is looking for partnership with countries wherein we can get the best deals and also the ones most compatible with the defense needs of the Philippines, especially with the aspect of inter-operability,” ani Natividad.

“Both the Philippines and Russia recognize that there is a need to explore untapped opportunities for mutually beneficial economic relations. At the moment, Russian investments in the Philippines are very modest. With this visit of the President, we hope to correct that,” aniya.

Makikipagkita si Pangulong Duterte sa Filipino community sa 25 Mayo, na may 5,000 populasyon, at 75% sa absentee voters ay inihalal siya noong 2016 presidential elections.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)