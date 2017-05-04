Lucy Torres fulfilled sa pagpapakasal kay Richard Gomez

In Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres-Gomez has found her endless love. It’s been 19 years since they got married in Ormoc, Leyte but for Lucy it seems as if it was only yesterday.

They got married in 1998 in St. Peter and Paul Parish in Ormoc, Leyte.

“It’s been 19 years but I remember our wedding day like it was yesterday,” she posted on Instagram.

“You are my dream come true @richardgomezinstagram but I love you so much more than all the magic you have brought into my life.

“And honey, always, know that ours will always be my favorite love story. Cheers to forever and ever!”

One thing for sure, it was not love at first sight.

“We’d see each other, then he’d call me every day for two weeks when I’d go back to Ormoc… then he’d disappear. I would never hear from him again or see him.”

But it was sometime in May 1997, when Richard started becoming serious with his courtship.

“That was it. There was no day we didn’t talk,” she remembered in earnest. “That was in September 1997. December he proposed, in April 1998 we were married. It was that fast.”

Send in those sizzling stories that you know about our fave showbiz personalities at [email protected] and #09994269588, #09276557791 and #09223870129 and read them here.

And with that, ito po ang kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity. Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nong!

BANAT – Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.