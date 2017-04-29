Panukala ni Duterte: Multinational task force vs piracy, sea jacking sa ASEAN

IPAPANUKALA ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa ASEAN Leaders’ Summit ngayon ang pagtatayo ng multinational task force para magbantay sa karagatan sa paligid ng Timog Silangang Asya upang bigyan proteksiyon ang paglalayag sa erya.

“Kasi may pera diyan e. Piracy or piracy whatever. Ma-ano ‘yang lugar na ‘yan. So if there’s a commercial route there, you have to consider also the security concerns,” anang Pangulo sa ambush interview sa Palasyo, bago dumating si Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Kailangan aniyang magkasundo ang ASEAN leaders na magtalaga ng kani-kanilang puwersa na magpapatrolya sa karagatan gaya nang nangyari sa Somalia.

“So maybe we’ll have to agree to provide escorts in the meantime. But one thing that we come up maybe now and that was taken yesterday with the King of Brunei ‘yung ano ‘yung — to make it safe again. So I would suggest during the Summit maybe a multinational task force. Just like what happened in Somalia,” anang Pangulo.

Samantala, nilagdaan ng Indonesia at Filipinas kahapon ang Memorandum of Understanding on Agriculture at Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Sea Connectivity between Davao-General Santos Southern Mindanao and Bitung North Sulawesi.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)