Pia, sasagutin ang akusasyon ng Brunei businesswoman

NAKATAKDANG maglabas ng official statement ang 2015 Miss Universe na si Pia Wurtzbach sa akusasyon at hinaing ng negosyanteng Pinay na Brunei based na si Ms. Kathelyn Dupaya.

Ayon sa Facebook post ng manager ni Pia na si Jonas Gaffud. “To those who are reading or have read news about whatever happened in Brunei, stay tuned. We will give our statement soon. Don’t believe everything you read. People love to gossip and spread rumors but we are prepared to answer allegations such as this. Thanks to everyone who always believe in Pia Wurtzbach. d’d’d’

“We have evidence to show that somebody took advantage of Pia.”

Ayon naman kay Ms. Dupaya, “Handa ko pong harapin ang lahat dahil totoo lahat sinabi ko…mamatay ako sa katotohanan.

“Tagal naman ng statement nila. Simple lang sagot kung totoo o hindi.

“Worse comes to worse, invite ako ng reporters, papa-interview ko lahat ng mga OFW dito sa Brunei..lahat sila,” reaksiyon ni Ms. Dupaya.

