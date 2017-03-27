Thursday , March 30 2017
82% ng taga-Metro Manila pabor sa drug war ni Duterte — Palasyo

Posted by: Rose Novenario on March 27, 2017

LUBOS ang pagtanggap ng mga mamamayan sa drug war ng administrasyon taliwas sa ipinipintang lagim at kawalang pag-asa ng mga kritiko ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ito ang pahayag kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella kaugnay sa pinakahuling resulta ng Pulse Asia survey, na mahigit 8 sa sampu o 82 porsiyento ng mga residente ng Metro Manila ay nakaranas na mas ligtas sila ngayon sa mga lansangan, na resulta ng kampanya ng gobyernong Duterte kontra-illegal drugs.

“We are pleased with the latest Pulse Asia survey showing that more than 8 out of 10 residents of Metro Manila now feel safer in the streets as a result of the government’s drive against illegal drugs.  The Administration’s drug war is well-received by the people on the ground in sharp contrast to the gloom and hopelessness depicted by the President’s critics,” ani Abella.

Ang paborableng sentimyento aniya ay nagpapasigla at nagpapalakas sa pagpupursige sa anti-drug campaign at umaasa ang Palasyo na ipagpapatuloy ang koo-perasyon sa mga pamayanan, at suporta maging ng mga taong Simbahan , lalo sa implementasyon ng rehabilitation program ng Tokhang surrenderers.

“This favorable public sentiment gives us strong impetus to surge ahead in our anti-drug campaign and hope that we continually get the cooperation of the community, and even support of the clergy, especially in the implementation of a rehabilitation program for Tokhang surrenderers,” dagdag ni Abella.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)

  • armando villegas

    ng simulan ang oplan tokhang july 1st … naging payapa at maayos at masaya ang mga tao sa barangay namin … nawala ang mga adik at pusher .. nawala ang akyat bahay at sampay damit nakaw gang .. nawala ang agaw selpon gang .. nawala ang holduper sa gabi … mga minors nasa bahay na after 10pm … mga lasenggo nawala na sa kalye inuman … karaoke ingay ay wala na after 10pm … lumago ang negosyo at mas dumami ang negosyo .. dating pugad ng mga kriminal ang barangay namin …. salamat sa pag ronda ng pulis at tanod 3 times a week …

