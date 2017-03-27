82% ng taga-Metro Manila pabor sa drug war ni Duterte — Palasyo

LUBOS ang pagtanggap ng mga mamamayan sa drug war ng administrasyon taliwas sa ipinipintang lagim at kawalang pag-asa ng mga kritiko ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ito ang pahayag kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella kaugnay sa pinakahuling resulta ng Pulse Asia survey, na mahigit 8 sa sampu o 82 porsiyento ng mga residente ng Metro Manila ay nakaranas na mas ligtas sila ngayon sa mga lansangan, na resulta ng kampanya ng gobyernong Duterte kontra-illegal drugs.

Ang paborableng sentimyento aniya ay nagpapasigla at nagpapalakas sa pagpupursige sa anti-drug campaign at umaasa ang Palasyo na ipagpapatuloy ang koo-perasyon sa mga pamayanan, at suporta maging ng mga taong Simbahan , lalo sa implementasyon ng rehabilitation program ng Tokhang surrenderers.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)