Liza Soberano nagdaan din sa pagiging extra sa GMA!

NAKATUTUWA naman. Alam n’yo bang bago naging mainstay ng ABS-CBN TV shows at Star Cinema movies, Liza Soberano was first seen pala in GMA-7 and Eat Bulaga yet?

Dahil nameless pa, she was pushed around as a part of a live audience at Eat Bulaga.

Uploaded sa old footage ng GMA-7’s noontime variety show, Eat Bulaga, ang batang-batang si Liza na may hawak na isang sachet of a popular shampoo brand.

This was taken at the popular segment “Juan For All, All For Juan” that was being hosted wayback then by Paolo Ballesteros and Jose Manalo.

When the camera zoomed out, kitang-kita si Liza na part ng crowd that joined Eat Bulaga’s shampoo giveaway contest.

Liza was even pushed around by other contestants who were trying to get giveaways.

Unbeknown to most showbiz denizen, the aspi-ring actress, using her real name Hope Soberano, signed up with GMA Network in 2010. Pero naging Kapuso talent lang siya for a week.

Inasmuch as may mga projects nang naka-line para sa kanya, including a movie appearance, aminado naman siyang ABS CBN talaga ang nasa puso niya.

“After ko mag-sign sa GMA, tumawag ang Star Magic.”

She then asked to be released from her contract.

“Noong pumunta ako roon [GMA], alam mo ‘yung… I didn’t feel at home,” she averred.

“Siyempre gusto ko kung magtatrabaho ako, masaya ako. Hindi ko lang na-feel. Kasi dati pa lang, ABS na po ang pinapanood ko, so gusto ko talaga ABS.”

In the year 2011, she made her debut appearance on the Kapamil-ya Network via an episode of Wansapantaym. Naging part din siya ng afternoon series na Kung Ako’y Iiwan Mo (2012) bilang younger sis ni Jake Cuenca.

Barely a year after, she changed her screen monicker to Liza Soberano and was a part of the movie “Must Be… Love” as the third wheel to Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

It was then that she became a part of the latest batch of Star Magic teens, which included Julia Barretto, Janella Salvador, Jerome Ponce, just to mention a few.

Napasali rin siya bilang kontrabida kay Julia sa launching show niyang Mira Bella. However, the series got delayed, at napasali siya sa se-cond chapter in the KathNiel series Got To Believe.

In 2014, Liza got her biggest break when she was paired with Enrique Gil in the breakthrough series Forevermore.

Their team-up would later on bring out another teleserye, Dolce Amore in 2016 and three movies (Just The Way You Are, 2015, Everyday I Love You, 2016, and My Ex and Whys, 2017).

AYAW PA MAGPAKASAL

“May mga bagay siguro na i-keep na lang namin para sa amin para hindi na mas lumaki pa o maintriga,” intimates Erik Santos when asked about the state of things in as far as his relationship with Angeline Quinto is concerned.

Kung hugot lang ang pag-uusapan, hindi raw mauubusan si Erik nito. That’s the reason why in his forthcoming concert Erik Santos Sings The Greatest OPM Classics that is slated to get staged at The Theater in Solaire Resort and Casino this coming April 7, he has one segment devoted to this.

As of the moment, Erik appears to be contented with being single. “May maganda at hindi maganda. Kasi, kapag single ka, wala kang kailangang i-text ng good night, wala kang kailangang pagpaalaman na nandito ako, mga whereabouts mo.

“Pero iba rin kasi ‘yung feeling na may maggo-good night sa ‘yo, may magsasabi ng ‘I love you’ at ‘I miss you.’

“Iba rin ‘yung inspiration na naibibigay no’n.”

Anyway, mum is the word si Erik sa kanilang ill-fated (ill-fated daw, o! Hahahahahahaha!) love affair ni Angeline Quinto.

“Sabi ko na lilipat diyan, e!” he jokes when asked about Angeline. “Kung ano ang sinabi doon, ‘yun. May mga bagay siguro na kailangan ano…Kumbaga, ang ingay na ng mundo natin. Kapag nagsalita ka ng isang salita, pag-uusapan, pagpipiyestahan.”

Pero nang mabanggit ang tungkol sa umano’y natanong sa kanya ng ina ni Angeline, evasive si Erik.

Anyway, when he answered, it was in riddles, “Kahit naman ano ang sabihin ng mga tao sa paligid mo, kung ikaw, hindi ka handa…I’m speaking in general, ha?

“I mean… kapag hindi ka pa handa, kahit gaano pa kahanda ang mga taong nasa paligid mo, dapat ‘yung puso mo pa rin o ‘yung personal choice mo ang susundin mo.”

Anyway, he was quoted to have said before that his romantic relationship with Angeline did not push through because he has other pressing plans.

Angeline enthuses, “Sinasabi naman niya na naging es-pesyal ako sa kanya, ganoon din naman po sa akin si Erik. Pero ‘yung gusto niyang mangyari sa buhay niya, gusto na niyang mag-asawa, hindi pa ako ready sa gano’n, e.”

When asked if he’s willing to wait for the singer-actress, he says, “It depends. Depende sa pag-uusap, depende sa sitwasyon, depende sa kung ano ‘yung itinitibok ng puso mo. Mara-ming puwedeng i-consider.”

At this point, Rufa Mae came into the picture.

Tinanong si Erik kung payag ba siyang ma-ging ninong ni Baby Alexandria Athena if ever. “Kung kukunin ako, why not?”

Inilinaw ni Erik, good friends pa rin daw sila ngayon ni Rufa Mae at naku-cute-tan siya sa baby nina Rufa Mae at Trev Magallanes, “Ang cute ng baby niya, ha!” he says with obvious admiration in his voice.

TENSE SA PARTIES

Halos 24-anyos na si Martin del Rosario but according to him, “Parehas pa rin naman, wala namang pagbabago.”

Anyway, he celebrated his recent birthday in the faraway Coron, Palawan. They stayed there for five days together with some really close friends. It was his first time in that locality and it was his birthday present to himself.

Did he receive anything special?

“Ako naman, mula noong bata ako, hindi ako nagpa-party talaga, e,” he opines. “Ayoko lang no’ng parang ako ang sentro… parang nakape-pressure.

“Pag birthday ko talaga or ‘yung mismong salubong, sa bahay lang ako kasama ang family.

“Parang, ‘Happy birthday, Mart!’ Ni wala ngang kain-kain!” he smiles in recollection.

Dugtong pa ng Pinulot Ka Lang Sa Lupa actor, “So hindi ko rin naman nakanasayan na may nagbibigay ng regalo,” he coos. “Minsan naman sa rami ng gifts, parang… special lahat.”

Naranasan naman daw niyang sinorpresa bilang pagsalubong sa kaarawan niya.

“Parang na-stress ako kasi,” he emotes. “Parang feeling ko, kailangan kong asikasohin ‘yung mga tao, i-entertain.

“Tapos, after, parang pagod na pagod ako.”

BACK TO BACK – Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.