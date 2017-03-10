RS, sobrang na-challenge bilang actor at produ sa Bhoy Intsik

ISANG malaking challenge para kay Raymond Francisco o RS ang maging bidang aktor at prodyuser ng Bhoy Intsik na handog ng kanyang Frontrow Entertainment at isa sa limang finalists ng Sinag Maynila 2017 na nag-umpisa nang mapanood kahapon at hanggang sa Marso 14 sa SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, Gateway, at Glorietta 4 Cinemas.

“I had to separate my role as a producer and as an actor”,” giit ni RS. “During the pre-production stage of the film, I function as a producer. But when the cameras started to grind, I had to shut off the producer side of me to concentrate on my role, and leave all the production aspect to my director and the team,” dagdag pa niya.

Hindi naman itinanggi ni RS na nakaramdaman siya ng chemistry sa pagsasama nila ni Ronwaldo Martin. “Yes he’s new in the business, but a very professional talent. I felt a screen chemistry with him as co-actors, as far as our roles were concerned, without any malicious angle, even if I’m gay in the story and he’s straight.”

Idinagdag pa ni RS na masaya rin siyang makasama ang premyadong director na si Joel Lamangan, “I’m so honored to have him as our director who guided us on how to give color to our respective roles.”

Kasama rin sa Bhoy Intsik sina Jeric Raval, Mon Confiado, Elora Espanol, Jim Pebanco, Tony Mabesa, Shyr Valdes, Mike Lloren, at Liz Alindogan.

