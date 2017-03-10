Air strikes, strafing, hamletting vs NPA utos ni Digong (Bilang ng bakwet lolobo)

INAASAHAN darami ang bakwet, magkakaroon ng ghost town at ibayong paghihirap sa kanayunan ang mararanasan ng masa, bunsod ng utos kahapon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pulis at militar, na maglunsad ng air strikes laban sa mga rebeldeng New People’s Army (NPA).

“I will allow the police and the military this time to use all available assets, eroplano, mga jet, use them, rockets. Collateral damage, pasensiya,” anang Pangulo, sa kanyang talumpati sa burol ng mga pulis, na tinambangan ng NPA sa Davao del Sur kamakalawa.

Binigyan diin ng Pangulo, wala pang umiiral na peace talks kaya’t ang direktiba niya sa Philippine National Police (PNP) at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), ay maglunsad ng giyera laban sa mga rebeldeng komunista.

“Wala pa namang peace talks. It’s totally absent. So in the meantime, I would just also ask the Armed Forces and the police, just go ahead and wage a war against them. Anything goes and I will allow the police and the military this time to use all available assets. [Speaks Bisaya] Use them. Gamita ang mga rockets,” aniya.

Tiniyak ng Pangulo, gaganti ang AFP at PNP sa mga rebeldeng komunista, at gagamitin ang lahat ng kanilang puwersa para banatan ang NPA.

“Well, I’m sorry that this gory incident had to happen. But I can assure everybody that the Armed Forces and the Philippine National Police would respond. This time I’m using everything. I have encouraged the police to call in the air assets. Naa tay mga bag-ong jet e. Make use of the rockets kanang sa bomba. NPA, tan-awa ang reaksiyon sa mga tao,” anang Pangulo.

Kamakalawa, sinabi ng Pangulo, hinihintay na lang niya ang resulta ng backchannel talks bago magpasya kung itutuloy ang peace talks.

Kaugnay nito, hinimok ni dating Bayan Muna partylist representative at NDFP consultant Satur Ocampo si Pangulong Duterte, na maghain ng reklamo sa NDFP panel, kung may paglabag ang NPA sa Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHIL), imbes gumanti sa NPA upang hindi lumala ang armed conflict.

