Leila kinarma — Palasyo

KINARMA si Sen. Leila de Lima, ayon sa Malacañang.

“The law of karma has finally caught up with the Senator in terms of being arrested and detained. She, however, remains constitutionally presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, a presumption she viciously denied the critics of the previous administration,” pahayag ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo.

Aniya, umiral ang “rule of law” sa paglabas ng korte ng warrant of arrest laban kay De Lima, sa kasong drug trafficking kahapon, hindi gaya nang ipadakip si dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, kahit walang “mandamiento de arresto” noong Nobyembre 2011.

Inilabas kahapon ang warrant of arrest laban kay De Lima ni Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (Branch 204) Executive Judge Juanita T. Guerrero, sa kasong paglabag sa “Section 5 (sale) in relation to Section 3 (jj trading), Section 26 (b ) and Section 28 or the criminal liability of government officials and employees of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”

Ani Panelo, umpisa na ng tunay na laban ni De Lima, at hindi sa media na ginagamit ng senadora laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

“This is where the real battle begins and not in the media that she relishes to use against the President. The rule of law, as President Duterte keeps on harping every time he has the opportunity, must prevail. Unlike when she effected the arrest of former President GMA despite the absence of a criminal charge and a warrant of arrest, she will now be arrested and detained pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by a competent court,” aniya.

Giit ni Panelo, ang paglabas ng warrant of arrest laban sa senadora ay nangangahulugan nakita ng korte na may probable cause, na maaaring ginawa ni De Lima ang krimen.

“The issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Senator de Lima means the issuing court finds probable cause that she may have probably committed the crime charged. She should welcome this development herself as she is now given the opportunity to refute any and all allegations and/or evidence to be presented by the prosecution against her,” dagdag ni Panelo.

Binibigyan aniya ng due process si De Lima na ipinagkait niya kay Arroyo noong justice secretary pa ang senadora.

“She is being given due process which she shamelessly denied former PGMA when she was Secretary of Justice,” wika ni Panelo.

Kasama sa ipinada-rakip ng hukuman ang dating lover, driver/bodyguard ni De Lima na si Ronnie Dayan, at si da-ting National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) De-puty Director Rafael Ragos.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)