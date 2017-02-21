Napraning sa bashers!

NARA-RATTLE pala si Diego Loyzaga dahil hindi pa rin pala siya tinitigilan ng mga bashers in connection with his feud with his dad Cesar Montano. Grabe naman kasi kung makapanglait ang mga basher na malalakas ang loob dahil gumagamit sila ng mga alias at incognito ang kanilang pagkatao.

Kung hindi ka talaga sanay sa mga diskarte nilang may pagka-halimaw talaga ay mapapraning kang tunay.

And that is what is exactly happening to Diego nowadays.

Anyway, February 7 nang mapilitang maglabas ng sama nang loob si Diego sa kanyang social media account laban sa amang si Cesar.

In here, Diego has openly spoken about his dad’s threat na ipadarampot daw siya sa mga pulis if he would not stop using drugs.

Diego also openly spoke about his dad’s decision to throw him out of in the house he supposedly gave him.

Sa Twitter noong February 8, Diego was forced to answer some netizens nasty commentaries. Some were even openly threatening him.

Patuloy ang pagkutya ng netizen na may user name na @GAYlacierda kay Diego at openly ay kini-criticize ang aktor on his supposed drug addiction.

Diego bravely answered, “[D]i mo alam gaano ka kasuwerte na tanggap ka ng tatay mo at mahal ka niya. ‘Di ko alam kung anong feeling nun. Di natin away to.”

Tinanggap din ni Diego ang hamon ng netizen na sabay silang magpa-drug test sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Another netizen na may Twitter handle na @SofiaAn59859439, ang pinagbantaan si Diego na he’s going to show supposedly to the public the video wherein the actor was seen using weed together with his supposed friends.

Diego calmly answered that he is going to wait for the evidence the netizen is talking about. Tipong he is not cowed with his threat and is willing to wait for his expose.

At this juncture, a friend tweeted him to show his support, telling him not to stoop to this basher’s cheap level and to simply answer his loving supporters’ caring support for him.

On the other hand, naglabas na rin ng panig si Cesar tungkol sa isyu through his spokesperson Shirley Pizarro saying that he cares only for his son and has nothing but his own welfare in mind.

‘Yun nah!

TEH, ARALIN MO MUNA

ANG POSISYONG PINASOK MO!

Amusing ang commentaries ni Ogie Diaz tungkol kay Mocha Uson.

Kinabagan talaga kami sa katatawa sa innate sense of humor ng manager ni Liza Soberano.

“Ikaw naman,” he starts with his commentary, “nalaman ko, hindi ka um-attend ng [MTRC] board meeting. At ‘pag andun ka naman, hindi ka naman daw vocal sa concerns mo. Sumbong nang sumbong ka na lang sa taumbayan ng mga reklamo mo. I-translate mo ‘yang mga reklamo mo sa pagkilos kung gusto mo talaga ng tunay na pagbabago. Gano’n dapat.”

Ogie also commented on Mocha’s video blog tungkol sa isyu ng SPG o Strong Parental Guidance.

According to Ogie’s facebook post dated February 19, “Ikaw naman, sa Monday pa pala ang meeting mo, nagsumbong ka na agad sa taumbayan.

“Sana, tinapos mo muna ang meeting, tapos, pag walang nangyari sa meeting mo sa MTRCB board e saka ka mag-report sa taumbayan.”

Ogie also commented on Mocha’s comment on the supposed obscene scenes in some ABS-CBN shows like Ipaglaban Mo and The Better Half.

“Saka, ikaw naman. Nalaman ko, hindi ka um-attend ng board meeting. Para i-explain sa newly appointed board members ang classification and review at ‘yung sinasabi mong SPG.

“At pag andun ka naman, hindi ka naman daw vocal sa mga concerns mo.

“Kaya ba’t sa taumbayan mo inilalatag ang hinaing mo, ba’t hindi sa board?

“Alam mo, Mocha, mas masarap magsumbong kung may sapat kang dahilan at mga hawak na records o ebidensiya ng sinasabi mong malalaswang eksena. Para mabigyan mo ng chance ang publiko na husgahan ang mga eksena at kung dapat kanilang ayunan sa ipinaglalaban mo.”

Ogie says that he is in full support of the changes that Mocha would like to spouse but he suggests that she study them first before she starts to complain.

“Pero, teh, aralin mo muna ang posisyong pinasok mo. Hindi ‘yung sumbong nang sumbong ka na lang sa taumbayan ng mga reklamo mo na akala mo, inaapi ka ng 29 board members.

“I-translate mo ‘yang mga reklamo mo sa pagkilos kung gusto mo talaga ng tunay na pagbabago. Gano’n dapat.”

Sa huli, hinimok ni Ogie si Mocha tungkol sa mga naging hinaing niya sa video blog niya.

“Hihintayin ko ang paliwanag mo rito, teh, ha?” he asseverates. “At pag na-gets ko ang point mo, Mocha, promise, magbi-video ako para humingi ng sorry sa ‘yo.”

BANAT – Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.