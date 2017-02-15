Thursday , February 16 2017
May palakasan sa pulis-MPD na ibabato sa Basilan

Posted by: Jerry Yap on February 15, 2017 in Bulabugin Leave a comment

Maraming text at tawag ang natanggap natin sa mga pulis-Maynila hinggil sa listahan ng mga pulis na ipadadala sa Basilan.

Hinaing ng ilang pulis na nasa listahan, simpleng admin case lang ang kaso nila gaya ng not in proper uniform at tardiness.

‘Yung ibang may kaso ay matagal nang na-dismiss sa korte. Pero ‘yung mga sikat na pulis na bagman o enkargado ay stay put muna sa Maynila o sa kanilang presinto?!

Wattafak!?

Gaya ng isang Sarhentong PAKNOY na number 1 bagman ng ilegal na sugal sa Maynila. Hindi lang bagman ang lakad nito kundi may sarili rin siyang mga butas ng bookies, video karera atbp.

Isang alias TITINTOY na nagpapakilalang bagman para sa intelihensiya ng MPD.

Ang sikat na alias Sarhentong BOY TONG na nangunguna sa kolektong sa kamaynilaan. Minsan nang naihawla sa Office of the District Director noong panahon ni Gen. Rolando Asuncion pero dahil sa lakas maghatag ay nakawala na naman?!

Si alias TATA BETLOG RASKU na sikat na sikat rin umano sa otso-otso sa 1602 operators at pangongolektong sa illegal terminal at vendors.

Ang hindi nalalaos na bagman na si alias TATA BONG kara-KRUS na malakas rin ang konek sa mga gambling lord at sinasabing gamit ang presinto singko ngayon sa kanyang pangongolektong. Nakasama rin ‘yan sa NINJA cops na dapat naipatapon sa Mindanao pero sa husay gumapang ay hindi man lang nakatuntong kahit sa airport patungo roon.

Si alias DENNIS PORSIYENTO na napakalupit raw na bagman sa Nuwebe. Bata-batuta rin ng isang Kupitan diyan sa MPD HQ.

‘Yun matikas na Kupitan ng delihensiya group sa MPD HQ, na nakasahod lahat sa kanya ang ‘parating.’

MPD DD Gen. Joel Coronel, hindi ka ba ina-update ng iyong Intel boys tungkol sa mga pulis bagman na ‘yan?

Aba’y sila ang dapat unahin na ipatapon sa Basilan!

Para sa mga reaksiyon, suhestiyon, reklamo at sumbong, magtext sa 0926.899.91.27 o mag-email sa [email protected] Para sa mga nakaraang isyu ng BULABUGIN please visit http://www.hatawtabloid.com

BULABUGIN
ni Jerry Yap

About Jerry Yap

Columnist at HATAW D'yaryo ng Bayan / CUSTOMS CHRONICLE, President 2010-2012/ Director2004-2010/Treasurer 2012 at National Press Club of the Philippines and National Chairman at ALAM (Alab ng Mamamahayag)
