Aguirre kay Morente: P20-M extortion money isauli sa loob ng 24-oras

BINIGYAN ni Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II si Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Jaime Morente ng 24-oras para ibalik ang P20 milyon mula sa P50 milyong bribe money na ibinigay ni online gambling tycoon Jack Lam.

Inilabas ni Aguirre ang utos makaraan aminin ni Morente na nagbigay siya kay dating former Intelligence Chief Charles Calima ng go-signal para magsagawa ng counter-intelligence operations laban kina dating Immigration Associate Commissioners Al Argosino at Michael Robles.

“In view of your express admission that you authorized Gen. Charles T. Calima, the former Acting Intelligence Chief of BI, to conduct a counter-intelligence operation in connection of the alleged P50-million extortion purportedly committed by former Commissioners Al C. Argosino and Michael B. Robles, and in order to preserve the evidence of such extortion activity, you are hereby directed to turn over within 24 hours, the remaining P20 million to this department for safekeeping or to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the agency conducting the investigation on the alleged extortion incident,” ayon sa utos ng kalihim.

“It is understood that you are authorized to take any and all appropriate steps to secure and safely turn over the aforesaid P20 million as directed,” dagdag pa sa memorandum.

Iniutos din ni Aguirre kay Morente na isumite ang lahat ng mga ulat na isinumite ni Calima kaugnay sa mga detalye ng counter-intelligence operation bago siya naalis sa serbisyo.

Si Calima ay sinibak ni Aguirre makaraan sabihin nina Argosino at Robles na tinanggap ni Calima ang P18 milyon mula sa P50 milyon bribe money habang ang P2 milyon ay napunta kay Wally Sombrero na sinasabing kinatawan ni Lam.

Sinabi ni Sombero, ang P50 milyon ay para sa paglaya ng 600 mula sa 1,316 Chinese nationals na ilegal na nagtatrabaho sa Fontana Leisure Park and Casino na pag-aari ni Lam.

Ngunit giit nina Argosino at Robles, ang nasabing halaga ay gagamiting ebidensiya para patunayang si Lam ay sangkot sa korupsiyon.

Isinuko na nina Argosino at Robles ang P30 milyon sa DoJ.

Naghain na sila ng criminal case laban kina Lam, Sombero, Calima at mga interpreter ni Lam.