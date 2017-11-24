Anti-terror law isasampol sa grupong prente (Sa pakikipagsabwatan sa CPP-NPA)

REBELYON at paglabag sa Anti-Terror Law o Human Security Act ang isasampang kaso sa mga lider at kasapi ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) at kanilang mga prenteng organisasyon, ayon sa Palasyo.

“Ang legal basis ng ating Presidente ay conspiracy in the commission of the crime of both rebellion, and acts punishable under the Human Security Act. Well, the lawyers of course will take care of this. In conspiracy, there must be an agreement for a common purpose and a common design and overt acts also to reach that common purpose,” ani Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque sa Palace press briefing kahapon.

Ipinauubaya aniya ng Palasyo sa mga awtoridad kung anong mga grupo ang nagsisilbing legal na prente ng CPP-NPA para masampahan ng mga kasong rebelyon at paglabag sa Human Security Act.

“He will be advice by security forces on which of these legal fronts should be charged with conspiracy,” ani Roque.

Matatandaan, tinukoy ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang PISTON at Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) bilang mga prenteng organisasyon ng CPP-NPA.

Ngunit sa ISIS-inspired Maute terrorists group na sanhi ng krisis sa Marawi City, kasong rebelyon lang ang isinampa ng mga awtoridad at iniimbestigahan ng Department of Justice (DoJ) kung ano ang mga ginawang paglabag sa International Humanitarian Law at HSA.

“Correct po. But what I do know is DoJ is also investigating acts that could be prosecuted under the IHL [International Humanitarian Law] law and under the Human Security Act,” ani Roque hinggil sa pagsasampa ng kasong rebelyon sa Maute terror group.

“ What I do know is that, they are also studying filing cases involving IHL act and HSA in the Zamboanga siege,” dagdag niya.

ni ROSE NOVENARIO