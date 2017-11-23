Taguba, Dong inasunto sa P6.4-B shabu shipment (Faeldon inabsuwelto ng DoJ)

SINAMPAHAN ng kaso ng Department of Justice (DoJ) kahapon ng kasong kriminal ang hinihinalang customs fixer na si Mark Taguba, negosyanteng si Kenneth Dong, at pitong indibiduwal na isinangkot sa P6.4-bilyong shabu shipment na ipinuslit sa bansa mula sa China nitong Mayo, habang inabsuwelto sa kaso si ex-Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon.

Sina Taguba at Dong ay sinampahan sa Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court ng kasong importation of dangerous drugs, sa ilalim ng Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), dahil may nakitang probable cause ang three-man panel ng mga prosecutor laban sa kanila.

Kabilang sa charge sheet sina Hongfei Logistics Group of Companies chairman Chen Ju Long, alyas Richard Tan o Richard Chen; businessman Li Guang Feng, alyas Manny Li; Eirene May Tatad, may-ari ng EMT Trading; customs broker Teejay Marcellana; Taiwanese nationals Chen I-Min at Jhu Ming Jyun; Chen Rong Huan; at ilang hindi pa matukoy na indibidwal.

“In finding probable cause against the above-named respondents for the importation of 602 kilograms of shabu, the panel determined that the combination of the individual participation of each of the respondents, either as shipper, consolidator, facilitator, broker, financier, consignee, or warehouse lessee — reveals a pattern of over acts indicative of conspiracy to import into the country the dangerous drugs,” pahayag ng DoJ.

Samantala, ibinasura ng DoJ ang kasong inihain ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) laban sa mga dati at kasalukuyang mga opisyal ng BoC kabilang si ex-Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon; National Bureau of Investigation-Anti Organized Transnational Crimes Division (NBI-AOTCD) officers; corporate officers of Hong Fei Logistics; at warehouse owner na si Emily Anoche Dee, at kanyang kapatid na si Fidel Anoche Dee.

Gayonman, inilinaw ng DoJ, ang pagbasura sa kaso ay isasailalim sa automatic review ng Secretary of Justice bilang pagtalima sa Department Circular No. 4.

HATAW News Team