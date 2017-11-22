Roxas, Abaya 7 pa swak sa plunder — Palasyo

TINIYAK ng Palasyo, pagbabayarin ang mga dating opisyal ng administrasyong Aquino na sanhi ng pagdurusa ng mga pasahero ng MRT 3.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, kailangan managot ang mga nasa likod nang nararanasang inhustisya ni Juan dela Cruz na pumapasan sa P54-M kada buwan at P1.8 bilyon fixed fee na ibinayad ng mga opisyal ng gobyernong Aquino para sa isang contractor na walang kakayahang ipagkaloob ang maasahang sistema sa MRT.

“We must stress that the great suffering of the riding public as a result of the failure to deliver on the responsibilities of public office such as a case of the current state of the MRT 3 system carries consequences, and that those accountable will be held liable. In the height of injustice that Filipino taxpayers have to pay P54 million per month on top of a 1.8 billion fixed fee for other services to an unworthy contractor incapable of delivering the reliable system,” ani Roque.

Inianunsiyo ng Palasyo ang pagsasampa ng Department of Transportation ng kasong plunder sa Ombudsman laban kina dating transportation secretary Joseph Emilio Aguinaldo Abaya, former Department of Interior and Local Government secretary Mar Roxas, former transportation undersecretaries Erwin Lopez, Rene Limcauco at Catherine Gonzales, dating MRT 3 general manager Roman Buenafe, dating DoTC Bids and Awards Committee Members at Executives ng Busan Universal Inc., (BURI).

Kabilang din sa kinasuhan sina former secretaries Florencio Abad, Cesar Purisima, Jericho Petilla, Mario Montejo, Voltaire Gazmin, Rogelio Singson, Arsenio Balisacan at Mr. Mario Dela Cruz.

Batay sa reklamo, sina Roxas at ang ilang LP stalwarts ay tinanggal ang Sumitomo Corporation, nagmamantina ng MRT mula pa noong dekada 80, at pinalitan ng kanilang dummy corporation.

Isang araw umano matapos palitan ni Abaya si Roxas bilang DoTC secretary noong 2012 ay ibinigay niya ang P517.7-M MRT maintenance contract sa PH TRams-CB&T na naghudyat ng paglala ng serbisyo ng MRT.

“The PH Trams is merely a dummy entity for the respondents belonging to the Liberal Party,” sabi sa reklamo ng DOTr.

Niluto umano ang bidding upang masungkit ng BURI ang proyekto kahit na wala itong kaka­ya­han na isakatuparan ang project.

ni ROSE NOVENARIO