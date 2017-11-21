Santiago tumanggap ng ‘pabor’ sa Parojinogs (Rason kung bakit sinibak)

SINIBAK sa puwesto si dating Dangerous Drugs Board chairperson Dionisio Santiago dahil sa natanggap na reklamo na ginagamit niya ang pera ng bayan para makabiyahe sa ibang bansa at tumanggap ng pabor sa mga sangkot sa droga, ito ang inihayag ng Malacañang nitong Lunes.

“I would like to confirm that General Santiago was let go by the President not only because of his statements on the mega rehab centers being a mistake,” pahayag ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque sa isinagawang pulong balitaan sa Malacañang.

“He was also let go because of complaints, that General Santiago was using taxpayers’ money for junkets abroad. There were also complaints that General Santiago may have accepted consideration from major drug players,” dagdag niya.

Batay sa sulat na may petsang 25 Oktubre 2017 na natanggap ng Office of the President, inireklamo umano ng DDB Employees Union ang pagbiyahe ni Santiago sa Vienna, Austria kasama ang pamilya at ‘unqualified’ favorite DDB employees.

Kasama umano sa delegasyon ni Santiago ang ‘girl Friday and coffee server’ niya na si Edith Julie B. Mendoza.

Bumiyahe rin umano si Santiago sa Amerika na may kasama raw na karelasyon at ilang piling kawani ng DDB.

“This is an extravagant use of government resources and abuse of authority,” nakasaad umano sa sulat.

Nakasaad din umano sa reklamo ng DDB-EU, na tumanggap din si Santiago ng pabor sa major drug players tulad ng ‘big mansion’ na bigay ng pamilya Parojinog ng Ozamiz City.

“Can he be an effective Chairman of the DDB as he is being reportedly a protector of a drug syndicate? We doubt it Mr. President,” patuloy pa sa sulat.

Una rito, sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ilang opisyal ang sisibakin niya sa puwesto dahil sa hindi awtorisadong biyahe sa ibang bansa.

“It is a very strong message to the bureaucracy. The President will not tolerate junkets, unnecessary travels abroad,” ani Roque.

“That shows his [Duterte’s] resolve against graft and corruption. As far as he is concerned, you don’t even have to be proven. If you’re tainted in any way by corruption, he will not hesitate to fire individuals. He has done so many times in the past and General Santiago is only the latest of them,” patuloy ng opisyal.

Noong 7 Nobyembre 2017, naghain ng irrevocable resignation si Santiago dahil hindi umano nagustuhan ni Duterte ang pahayag niya laban sa mega drug rehab project na itinayo sa Fort Magsaysay sa Nueva Ecija.

HATAW News Team