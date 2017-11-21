Class suspensions itinanggi ng DepEd (Nagbabala vs fake news)

NANAWAGAN ang Department of Education (DepEd) kahapon sa publiko na maging mapagbantay laban sa fake news, kasabay nang pagtanggi sa sinasabing iniulat na suspensiyon ng klase sa linggong ito.

“The Department of Education (DepEd) has not made any announcement regarding the suspension of classes on November 23, 24, and 27 being circulated by Facebook page ‘Walang Pasok Advisory’ nor is it associated with the page in any way,” ayon sa emailed statement.

Ito ay tumutukoy sa post sa sinasabing Facebook page, nagsasaad na idineklarang suspendido ang klase sa Huwebes, at Biyernes sa linggong ito, at sa Lunes sa susunod na linggo.

Ang nasabing post ay binura na, ngunit nai-share ito nang mahigit 80,000 beses.

“DepEd encourages the public to be more vigilant against fake news and half-truths, and be more discerning of information that they accept and disseminate,” ayon sa DepEd.

“The Department further advises the public to get verified information and announcements of the agency on the official website, www.deped.gov.ph, official Facebook page DepEd Philippines, and official Twitter account DepEd_PH,” dagdag ng kagawaran. (HNT)