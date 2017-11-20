Food security kaysa popularity (Kung pipili ng senatorial bets) — Duterte

DUMISTANSYA si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa isyu nang pag-endoso kay Communications Assistant Secretary for Social Media Mocha Uson sa 2019 senatorial race ngunit tahasang tinukoy sina Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol at Undersecretary Berna Romulo Puyat bilang mga kursunada niyang maupo sa Senado.

Sa press conference sa Davao City, inihayag ng Pangulo ang nais niyang maluklok sa Senado na kaalyado ay makatutulong sa mga Filipino na bumaba ang presyo at sapat na supply ng pagkain gaya nina Piñol at Puyat.

“Sino iyong taong makatutulong sa Filipino na bababa ang presyo ng pagkain at mayroon tayong suplay na marami, kung sino iyong Filipino na makatulong sa kapwa niya tao and who has the best of the ideas, baka iyon ang mga tao na kukunin ko or I might also nominate them. It’s a party decision so maybe there’s a give and take there,” anang Pangulo.

“Si Piñol sana pero — Or Berna Romulo-Puyat,” aniya.

Nang usisain sa kanyang reaksiyon hinggil sa inihayag ni House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na kasama si Uson sa isasabong sa 2019 senatorial derby ay paiwas ang sagot ng pangulo at ipinaubaya sa pasya ng taongbayan.

“Let the people decide. It’s not a one-man story or critique. Let the people decide. If they like it that way, then that’s it. It will be honored by all, including the military and the police. If that’s the choice of the Filipino, you might not like her; her ways might not suit your values. But if that guy or woman is elected by the people, then you have to honor that choice,” dagdag niya.

ni ROSE NOVENARIO