PNU sali sa Globe Prism Program

IDINAOS kamakailan ng Globe Telecom, sa pakikipagtamba­lan sa Philippine Normal University (PNU), ang pinakamalaking training institution para sa mga guro sa bansa, ang culminating activity para sa PRISM, isang digital literacy training program na naglalayong pagkalooban ang mga school teacher ng technological expertise para sa epek­tibong pagtuturo.

Isang masigasig na taga­pagtaguyod ng edukasyon at digital learning, binuo ng Globe ang PRISM, isang professional development program, upang matulungan ang mga Filipino educator na makapagturo para sa 21st century learning.

Kaugnay ito sa pangako ng kompanya na pagkalooban ang bawat Pinoy ng world-class learning sa pamamagitan ng teknolohiya bilang tugon sa United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 upang matiyak ang sama-sama at dekalidad na edukasyyon para sa lahat at maisulong ang panghabambuhay na kaalaman.

“As we become more and more digital as a society, it is crucial for teachers to learn how to apply information and communications technology (ICT) tools in the classroom if they want to motivate their students to learn the skills needed to adapt to the digital age,” wika ni Derrick Heng, Senior Advisor for Globe myBusiness.

“Through this program, we are enabling the teachers in discovering new and exciting ways in which they can nurture critical and creative thinking among the students,” dagdag ni Heng.

Ang partnership sa PNU ay napatunayang kapaki-pakinabang sa paghahatid ng world-class learning sa mga estu­dyanteng Pinoy, sa pagiging pinakamalaking training institution ng PNU para sa mga guro, kasama ang ICT expertise ng telco.

“We truly appreciate and commend Globe for bringing the PRISM program to PNU. We recognize the need to transform the way we teach to meet the demands of millennial learners, and through PRISM, we’ll be able to better equip our teachers and educators,” ani Dr. Ester B. Ogena, Philippine Normal University President.

“We look forward to seeing more of our faculty maximize the use of technology in im­proving the quality of graduates and educators we produce. We hope to see a ripple-effect of having the PRISM program adopted to other campuses of the university, and to other teachers and teacher-educators throughout the country,” dagdag niya.

Ang matinding pangangailangan para sa digital teaching skills ang nag-udyok sa Globe na tulungan ang may 1,000 edu­cators sa buong bansa.

Sa nasabing bilang, 250 guro ang nagmula sa PNU, na kabilang sa kabuuang 800 teachers na sumailalim sa programa ngayong taon.

Ang PRISM ay suportado ng Globe myBusiness na ang misyon ay tulungan ang mga eskuwelahan sa Filipinas na magbagong-anyo at mabigyan ang bawat Filipino ng world-class learning sa pamamagitan ng teknolohiya.

“We want to create a better education system and impact the lives of the students in the best way that we can. Students today are digital natives who grew up in the era of computers, mobile phones, and instant connectivity, making it necessary for teachers to be adept in the use of technology in order to guide the students properly in the use of digital information both inside and outside the classroom,” ani Heng.

Ang mga guro na sumailalim sa PRISM Digital Literacy Program ay inirekomenda kapwa ng Globe at ng Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC). Ang PRISM ay unang isinagawa sa Metro Manila, Naga City, Cebu at Pampanga.