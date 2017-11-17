GDP ng Filipinas lumago ng 6.9%

LUMAGO ang Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ng Filipinas ng 6.9 porsiyento sa ikatlong yugto ng kasalukuyang taon, na sumasalamin sa isinusulong na economic expansion na target ng administrasyong Duterte , ulat ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Sa demand side, nagpatuloy ang paggasta ng gobyerno bilang tagasulong ng paglago sa kontribusyon nitong 0.9 percentage points sa ekonomiya.

Sa kabilang dako, nagtala sa supply side ang public construction ng 12.6 porsiyentong growth rate.

Tinukoy ng PSA na mai­ke­kredito ang ma­taas na kontribusyon ng government sa binansagang expansionary fiscal policy ng administrasyon, partikular sa mga finance investment sa pampu­blikong impraestruktura at human capital development.

“A primary driver of growth and public spending is the ‘Build Build Build’ program of the Duterte Administration. Data on national government disbursements show that infrastructure and other capital outlays reached P142.1 billion in Q3, posting a 15.4 percent growth rate year-on-year,” paliwanag ng PSA.

Makikita rin umano ang pagpapalawig ng government spending sa mataas na paggamit ng budget allocation ng mga line agency, na nagrehistro ng cash utilization ratio na 95.2 porsiyento.

“It is welcome news that 3rd Quarter economic expansion fell within the government’s target, especially after an election year,” punto ni budget secretary Benjamin Diokno sa panayam ng Hataw.

“In the past, economic growth usually takes a deep nosedive after an election year. This is not the case anymore owing to our sound macroeconomic fundamentals and economic policies,” dagdag ng kalihim.

Dahil sa sinasabing paglago ng GDP, inaa­sahang mababawasan ang kahirapan sa su­sunod na mga taon.

“Our outlook on the Philippine economy remains bright. Rest assured that your government will not let up in its efforts to accelerate growth and secure a more comfortable life for all,” pagtatapos ni Diokno.