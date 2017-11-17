Firefly LED lights up Tiendesitas and SM North EDSA this Holiday Season

FIREFLY LED, the trusted brand in energy-efficient LED lighting, has started to usher in a brighter, merrier, and energy-efficient yuletide season through various Christmas lighting project partnerships this holiday season.

What started with lighting up the whole Ayala Avenue, Makati last November 3 has now expanded to include the entire facade of Tiendesitas along C5 Road in Pasig City, and the FIREFLY LED Christmas Tree at SM North EDSA recently.



LIGHTING UP

THE TOWN

In partnership with Ortigas, Firefly LED supplied all the outdoor Christmas lights used to decorate the entire façade of Tiendesitas. With twinkling lights, all in an array of Christmas colors, Firefly LED brought more color and merry to the city using Firefly LED bulbs.

In addition, Firefly LED proudly took up the great honor of lighting up SM North Edsa on the same day with the Firefly LED Christmas Tree that used over 200,000 Firefly LED Bulbs equivalent to just 8 units of 2HP air condition in terms of electrical consumption. The SM North Edsa tree serves as a grand reminder and symbol of hope for the holidays.

Since 2001, FIREFLY ELECTRIC AND LIGHTING CORPORATION (FELCO) has been providing cost-effective and quality lighting, electrical and power solutions products. Firefly LED bulbs, one of its most popular products, are proven to last up to 2x longer than other LED bulbs, and are energy efficient, ensuring consumers’ greater savings. In addition, compared to traditional CFL bulbs, Firefly LED bulbs shine brighter by as much as 50%.

So this Christmas, Firefly LED assures a glittering – as well as safer – yuletide season with its Firefly LED Bright Christmas Lights, the first branded Christmas lights in the market.

Available in Warm White, White, and Red, Green and Blue colors from 6, 7 and 10 meters, these colorful LED Christmas lights are designed with the same lighting technology most trusted by its loyal patrons. These Christmas lights give consumers greater confidence as they are DTI-approved, and its electricity consumption have been evaluated under the Meralco Orange Tag Program. Firefly LED Bright Christmas Lights are available in leading Do-It-Yourself Stores, Supermarkets and Bookstores nationwide.

Aside from Tiendesitas and SM North Edsa, catch Firefly LED as they deck out the grand FIREFLY LED Christmas Tree at SM Mall of Asia’s SM by the Bay on November 18. This is Firefly’s 10th year to usher in the spectacular Christmas season at the Bay, which will be marked with a concert and other fun activities.

“We take great pride in our Firefly LED Christmas efforts as we continue to educate the Filipino people about the safe and energy-efficient alternatives available in brightening up their homes this Christmas,” says Erik Riola, Marketing Director. “Ngayong Pasko, kasama mong magbigay- LIWANAG ang Firefly LED.”