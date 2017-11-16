Heart Evangelista, ikinulong at pinagbantaan!

ACCORDING to Heart Evangelista, all of the bashings she’s been getting for the past six years already emanates from a single source – this woman is largely responsible for hurting her family and herself in particular.

Nagsimula raw ito right after she was locked up in a room and told that ‘this’ would happen to her if she told anyone about it.

Ayon sa magandang aktres, ang taong ito raw ang dahilan kung bakit mayroon siyang bashers na patuloy na naninira sa kanya sa social media.

This is in relation to her retaliation to a basher who repeatedly calls her “baog.”

Ang netizen raw na ito na may handle name na @kaynegh ang walang sawang tumatawag sa kanyang baog.

Naturalmente, Heart answerted back.

“This account is a classic example of the many accounts created to basically hurt me and my family,” she averred. “Its been happening for almost 6 years now after an incident where I was locked in a room and told that ‘this’ would happen to me if I told anyone anything.”

Heart did not go into further details but it puzzles a lot of people why she has kept mum about the ‘locking’ incident.

“I have remained quiet,” she asseverated, “because I know the truth and believe God will deal with the rest… because the battle isn’t mine to fight but His.”

For the parting shot, she told her solid supporters to shun away from quarrelling with this war freak individual and that they should not stoop to their debased level.

“So I ask one more time to pls ignore, pls don’t fight back, pls don’t be like them.

“Because at the end of the day as my ‘fans’ you should carry my heart…

“It is hard but if I can do it and take it in for almost 6 years… you can too.

“God has been good to me so let it be. Thank you.”

Yesterday, Heart has retaliated to the basher with a handle name of @manyaksiheart who stated: “Khit kailan di ka na mgkakaanak.”

As always, she attributed the feistiness of this basher to the lone person who has orchestrated this bashing.

MAGPAKAILANMAN

CELEBRATES 5TH

ANNIVERSARY

THIS NOVEMBER

GMA Network’s award-winning drama anthology Magpakailanman, hosted by multi-awarded broadcast journalist Ms. Mel Tiangco, celebrates its 5th anniversary this November.

Throughout its 5-year run, the show has been touching the lives of many Filipinos and promoting good family values to its viewers. Magpakailanman continues to showcase ‘the real story behind the story’ making each episode not only inspiring and uplifting but also informative and interesting.

The month-long special opened with the touching story of the Lagdamat sisters—four orphaned children who had no one else but each other to lean on.

The episode entitled “BSF: Best Sisters Forever: The Lagdamat Sisters Story” was headlined by multi-talented artists Sunshine Dizon, Diana Zubiri, Sheena Halili and Sanya Lopez. It aired last November 4 and was under the direction of Gil Tejada. Jr.

Last Saturday (November 11), Magpakailanman presented the epic and incredibly romantic love story between an American sailor and his maid. Under the helm of director Joel Lamangan, the episode entitled “My Heart Belongs to You: The Bud and Gloria Brown Story” was topbilled by Ivan Dorschner and Denise Barbacena.

On November 18 and 25, Magpakailanman will share the real-life stories of Azramie “Ramram” Cabugatan and Marawi Suicide Squad soldier PFC Jomille Pavia.

The “Isang Bata, Dalawang Ina” episode is about a young boy who was taken away from his parents but later on reunited with his biological mother Rohaniza “Hani” Abdul Jabbar Cabugatan after seven long years. This episode stars Yasmien Kurdi and Sharmaine Arnaiz and will be directed by Gina Alajar.

The “Kuwentong Marawi sa Mata ng Isang Sundalo” episode is about a brave soldier who was deployed in Marawi and was able to survive and save a number of civilians especially an old woman trapped in her own home. The episode is headlined by Alden Richards and will be under the direction of Mark dela Cruz.

Catch Magpakailanman’s anniversary offering every Saturday of November after Pepito Manaloto on GMA7.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong!

BANAT

ni Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.