Trump umalma sa mataas na taripa ng PH sa US cars

UMALMA si US President Donald Trump sa mataas na taripang ipinapataw ng Filipinas sa mga sasakyang mula sa Amerika habang ang mula sa Japan ay hindi naman sinisingil.

“President Trump singled out the issue on tariffs being imposed on US automobiles while these tariffs are not being imposed on Japanese cars,” ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque hinggil sa bilateral talks nina Trump at Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

SINALUBONG nina Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte at ng kanyang partner na si Honeylet si US President Donald Trump bago magsimula ang Gala dinner na punong abala ang Filipinas para sa mga lider ng Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states at dialogue partners sa SMX Convention Center, Pasay City nitong 12 Nobyembre 2017. (ACE MORANDANTE/PRESIDENIAL PHOTO)

Pag-aaralan aniya ng US ang panukala ni Duterte na magkaroon ng free trade agreement ang US at Filipinas.

“The Philippines is appreciative of the general system of preference and suggested that a free trade agreement also be concluded between the US and the Philippines. President Trump said that they will study the matter. It was observed that the BPO industry has become very important in the Philippines, and they will probably think of a way to reduce the trade surplus between the Philippines and the United States,” ani Roque.

Ayon kay Roque, naging prangka ang pag-uusap ng dalawang lider na tumagal nang 40 minuto.

Tinalakay rin nila ang “very close ties” ng dalawang bansa at ipinangako ni Trump na maaasahan siyang kaibigan gaya ng mga nakalipas na pangulo ng Amerika.

Hindi aniya pinag-usapan ang isyu ng human rights pero ikinuwento ni Duterte ang kinakaharap na problema ng bansa sa illegal drugs.

Tumango lang si Trump sa usapin na tila aniya nakikisimpatiya sa inihahayag ni Duterte.

“The issue of human rights did not arise. It was not brought up. It was President Duterte who discussed with President Trump the drug menace in the Philippines, and the US President appeared sympathetic and did not have any official position on the matter, merely nodding his head, indicating that he understood the domestic problem that we face on drugs,” ani Roque.

Nagpasalamat si Duterte, ani Roque, kay Trump sa ayuda sa Marawi.

Bago ang bilateral talks ay sinabi ni Trump ang kanyang kasiyahan sa mainit na pagtanggap ng Filipinas sa kanya at sa mga delegado ng ASEAN.

Pinuri ng US President ang mahuhusay at talentadong Filipino performers na nagtanghal sa gala dinner kamakalawa at sa pagbubukas ng summit kahapon.

“Tremendous talent. Musical talent, dance talent we really had a tremendous time, all of the leaders. So I think in behalf of the leaders and everybody I want to thank you and I want to thank the Philippines,” sabi ni Trump. (ROSE NOVENARIO)