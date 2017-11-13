3rd W kinarga ng Cargo Movers

TINULDUKAN ng F2 Logistics Cargo Movers ang two-game winning streak ng Cocolife Asset Managers matapos hatawin ang 26-24, 25-21, 25-21, panalo sa Chooks-to-Go Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix kahapon sa Malolos Sports and Convention Center sa Bulacan.

Nanatiling malinis ang Cargo Mover sa tatlong laro, solo nila ang second spot habang nasa unahan ng team standings ang defending champion Foton Tornadoes kapit ang 4-0 record.

Nalasap naman ng Asset Managers ang pangatlong talo sa limang laro, kasalo sila sa three-way tie sa fourth spot kasama ang Generika-Ayala at Cignal na nagwagi sa Iriga City, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 sa unang laro.

Kumana si import Maria Jose Perez ng Venezuela ng 14 kills, dalawang aces at isang block para sa Cargo Movers habang bumakas sina American reinforcement Kennedy Bryan at Aby Marano ng tig 10 puntos.

“Like other teams, Cocolife was no easy foe,” saad ni F2 Logistics coach Ramil de Jesus pagtapos ng laro sa event na suportado ng Mikasa, Senoh, Mueller, Grand Sport, Rebisco, Island Rose, Cloudfone at UCPB Gen.

“I think the breaks of the game in the first set that went our way gave us the confidence in the second and third sets. I can see the determination of my players. We have yet to lose and that’s something we want to maintain.”

Bumira si Taylor Milton ng 21 points habang may 14 puntos si Tai Manu-Olevao para sa Asset Managers.

(ARABELA PRINCESS DAWA)