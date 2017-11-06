GSW sumalo sa tuktok ng WC

NILISTA ng defending champion Golden State Warriors ang three-game winning streak matapos kalusin ang mahinang Denver Nuggets, 127-108 kahapon sa 2017-18 National Basketball Association, (NBA) regular season.

Sinamantala nina Kevin Durant at Stephen Curry ang mahinang depensa ng Nuggets kaya nag-piyesta ang dalawa sa opensa dahil para ilista ang 7-3 karta at saluhan sa tuktok ng Western Conference ang Houston Rockets.

Kumana si Durant ng 25 points at tig-pitong rebounds at assists kasama ang apat na turnovers habang nirehistro ni Curry ang 22 puntos at 11 assists, may tatlong TOs para sa Warriors.

‘’Getting on the road was good for us,’’ saad ni Warriors coach Steve Kerr. ‘’Sometimes you need to get on the road to feel more threatened. A team like this especially that’s used to being successful. I thought we took a couple of home games for granted and we weren’t defending, we weren’t bring energy.’’

Tumikada rin si Klay Thompson ng 15 markers at tiglawang rebounds at assists para sa GSW, may 15 rin si Draymond Green.

‘’I think everybody came out with great energy in the second half. We found something in the pick and roll and we tried to exploit it,’’ wika ni Durant. ‘’Guys were moving on the backside without the ball, finding the open area and knocking down shots.

Nalasap naman ng Nuggets ang pang-limang talo sa 10 laro.

Samantala, tinalbos ng Detroit Pistons ang Sacramento Kings, 108-99 habang kinaldag ng Memphis Grizzlies ang Los Angeles Clippers, 113-104.

(ARABELA PRINCESS DAWA)