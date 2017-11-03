Tipo ni Roque guwaping na millenial

GUWAPO, magaling magsalita at kahuhumalingan ng kababaihan ang kursunadang deputy na italaga ni incoming Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

“I want a millennial. I want someone better looking than me, so that the women will fall in love with him; and I want someone who speaks better than me. I promised the women, you will like the person I have in mind,” ani Roque sa kauna-unahan niyang press briefing sa Palasyo kahapon.

Sinabi ni Roque, kailangan niyang magkaroon ng deputy presidential spokesperson dahil hindi siya laging nasa Maynila.

Gusto ni Roque na magkaroon ng koneksiyon si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa millenials.

ISINAGAWA ni incoming Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ang kanyang unang press briefing sa Malacañang Press Corps (MPC), bilang kapalit ni dating Secretary Ernesto Abella, sa New Executive Building sa Malacañang Palace kahapon. (JACK BURGOS)

Inihayag niya, magsagawa siya ng press briefing sa Marawi City tuwing Miyerkoles at maglilibot sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa upang ma-kipag-ugnayan sa provincial press corps.

“I may not be here all the time. I do want to spend a lot of time in Marawi. I will go and meet the provincial press corps on Wednesdays. So but… there’s always someone who should be able to give the Palace position on different issues, and I think I’m choosing this person because I want a link between a 72-year old President and the millennials of today. You will not be disappointed with my choice,” dagdag niya.

Bagama’t hindi tinukoy ni Roque ang pangalan ng kanyang magiging deputy, inilarawan niya ito bilang dati niyang estudyante sa law school at kasalukuyang nagre-review para sa bar exams.

“A former student of mine. He can’t report yet because he’s taking the BAR. He doesn’t know yet, but I’m sure I will be able to persuade him. Magugulo iyong kaniyang BAR review, so guguluhin ko siya,” sabi ni Roque.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)