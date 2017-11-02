No Pinoy casualty sa NY truck attack

WALANG Filipino na namatay o nasaktan sa pananagasa ng 29-anyos Uzbekistan national lulan ng inupahang truck, sa bicycle path sa Manhattan, New York City, na ikinamatay ng walo katao at 11 ang sugatan, ayon sa Philippine Consulate nitong Miyerkoles.

“We are in touch with the New York Police Department and so far, we have not received reports of any Filipino among the dead or injured,” pahayag ni Consul General Maria Theresa Dizon-De Vega, sa ulat na ipinadala ni Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Robespierre Bolivar.

Kaugnay nito, pinayohan ni De Vega ang mga Filipino na iwasan ang Chamber at West streets sa Lower Manhanttan na ini-lockdown ng New York authorities.

Pinayohan din ng consul ang mga Filipino na mag-ingat sakaling dumalo sa taunang Halloween Parade na nakatakdang isagawa sa lugar malapit sa World Trade Center.

Ang 29-anyos suspek, kinilalang si Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, ay binaril sa tiyan ng mga pulis at arestado makaraan ibangga ang truck sa isang school bus at nagtangkang tumakas, ayon sa mga awtoridad.

Sa ulat ng CNN at The New York Times, sinabi ng mga imbestigador na may natagpuan silang sulat mula sa suspek, nagsasabing isinagawa niya ang pag-atake sa ngalan ng Islamic State militant group.

Samantala, nagpaabot si DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano ng pakikiramay sa Estados Unidos at kinondena ang insidente na itinu-ring niyang pag-atake ng mga teroristsa.

“The Philippines extends its deepest sympathies and is one with the United States Government and the American people in condemning this unspeakable act of terror,” pahayag ni Ca-yetano.

“Our hearts reach out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident in Manhattan,” dagdag niya. “We also pray for the swift reco-very of those who were injured.