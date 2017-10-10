Aga Muhlach, iwas muna sa romantic lead roles dahil sa kanyang pagiging overweight!

AGA Muhlach hopes to be reunited with his Seven Sundays co-stars for a sitcom with Cathy Garcia-Molina at the helm.

Hindi nagpaka-plastic si Aga Muhlach nang sabihin niya ang dahilan kung bakit tinanggihan niya ang mga movie offers for the past six years – he is hopelessly overweight.



“I struggled for how many years losing weight dahil nagpahinga talaga ako,” he said in earnest at the press conference of the film Seven Sundays.

“Every year na may nag-o-offer sa ‘kin ng love story, parang hindi ko kaya.

“Hindi ko kaya na lumabas na leading man na ganitong itsura ko, dahil hindi ko gagawin ‘yun.”

But surprisingly, Aga has agreed to do the Star Cinema film Seven Sundays under Cathy Garcia-Molina’s meticulous direction.

The family’s patriarch is essayed by veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez and his siblings are delineated with aplomb by Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, and Enrique Gil.

Aga doesn’t mind the movie being an ensemble family drama, as compared to what he used to do before, top-billing blockbuster-romance movies in the past.

Aga’s happy because the script doesn’t demand that he should be slim and svelte. But if he wants to lose some weight along the way, then it’s okay.

‘Pag pinanood mo raw ang pelikula, makikita mong maputi na ang kanyang buhok at malaki ang tiyan.

Si Donita Rose ang wife ng character ni Aga.

Buntis siya rito at may tatlo silang anak at bale pang-apat na ang kanyang ipinagbubuntis. In the movie, they run a grocery store.

Anyway, since maganda ang chemistry nila sa Seven Sundays, gusto ni Agang ma-reunite sila sa isang TV show.

“Sana nga magka-sitcom kami,” he opined. “Si Direk Cathy ang magdi-direk kasi gusto niya sitcom.”

Pero may conflict nang konti dahil Kapuso actor si Dingdong Dantes, samantala puro Kapamilya sila nina Cristine, at Enrique.

Biniro ni Aga si Dong, “Dong, puwede ka ba? Paalam mo.”

Dingdong laughed in an amused manner, “Ikaw na bahala, Kuya,” he coyly said.

Anyway, kaya raw siya na-inspire si Aga na muling gumawa ng teleserye ay dahil kay Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina.

“Direk, ngayon na nakasama kita,” Aga ventured, “gagawa ako ng teleserye, ikaw ang director.

“Gusto ko tulad ni Enrique, sa Baguio, para hindi mainit.”

Call naman daw si Direk Cathy pero sana raw umabot siya dahil dalawang taon na lang siya sa show business.

React naman daw si Aga na kababalik palang niya after six years of absence in the business, tapos si Direk Cathy naman ang aalis.

Dapat daw gumawa muna sila ng isang teleserye o probably, isang sitcom.

Sinabi ni Direk Cathy during the presscon proper na in two years’ time, magku-quit na raw siya sa show business.

Mag-o-open nga pala in theaters nationwide ang Seven Sundays on October 11. Please do watch the movie, I’m pretty sure you would be enormously entertained.





Iza Calzado Engaged na

sa British boyfriend

na si Ben Wintle

Iza Calzado is now engaged to longtime British boyfriend Ben Wintle.

Ini-announce on Instagram ng kaibigan ni Iza, ang fashion designer na si Rajo Laurel last October 8 ang engagement nito sa kanyang boyfriend na si Ben.

Rajo posted a dramatic photo of Ben, na lumuhod talaga para hingin ang permission ni Iza na magpakasal sa kanya.

All smiles naman si Iza habang hawak ang singsing at bouquet of flowers na bigay ng kanyang boyfriend.

Sa separate Instagram post naman, ipinakita ni Noel Ferrer ang video proposal ni Ben kay Iza.

Parang skeptical naman si Iza na kinagat pa ang singsing bago ibinalik kay Ben…

“It looks real,” say ni Iza. “It’s real!”

After that, Iza was crying while Ben was gallantly putting the ring on her left ring finger.

Pero may kondisyon daw si Iza. Dapat daw ay mag-shower muna every night si Ben bago sila magtabi.

Looking back, they first met sometime in the year 2011.

Iza then was recovering from his bitter breakup with longtime boyfriend Atticus King.

“Heartbroken ako noon,” intima-ted Iza in the August 2015 episode of the now defunct Kris TV. “That was the first night that I told myself na I’m going to stay out, socialize, mingle, and hopefully meet somebody.

“I was really looking for a foreigner that night kasi I’ve never dated a foreigner.”

Liza remembered that it was Ben who approached her and asked if he could add her on Facebook but it was she who suggested that they exchange mobile numbers.

“So sabi ko, ‘You know what, let’s not complicate things. Just get my number.’

“Gano’n, kasi naiirita ako ‘pag marami pang games.”

Iza was thankful that Ben was able to meet her dad before he passed away a month after their meeting.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong!

