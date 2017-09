Maja Salvador level up na sa pagiging recording artist (Sikat na Thai Pop singer makaka-duet sa album)

Amazing Weekend! Just finished recording here in Thailand @karmasoundstudios for a new single. It's a great collaboration with Thailand's famous Song-writer/Singer/Pianist Hearthrob @torsaksit Thank You, @BecteroMusic @ivorymusicph and to our producer, Victor for this wonderful project. Thank You, Lord, for giving me new friends! This project has truly been a blessing to me.🙏🙏🙏

