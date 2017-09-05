Ella Cruz, may trauma na sa overnight cellphone charging

MABUTI na lang daw at hindi nasunog ang bahay nina Ella Cruz at garahe lang nila ang nasunog primarily because of a cellphone charger that had overheated wayback in March of 2015.

“‘Yung mga tauhan po namin, naka-plug na magdamag ‘yung charger ng cellphone nila,” Ella asseverated.

“Summer po noon. ‘Yung buong garahe namin nasunog.

“Mula noon, wala nang nag-o-overnight charging ng cellphone sa pamilya namin.

“Wala na rin natutulog sa garahe dahil tinanggal na namin ‘yung kuwarto roon.”

Ella made it clear na ‘hugot’ lang daw ang sinabi niya on her 21st birthday na she was always being hurt by her leading man sa pinakabago nilang pelikula under Viva titled Fangirl/Fanboy ng Viva Films na si Julian Trono.

“Hugot lang po ‘yon kasi lagi kaming nag-uusap, ang lakas niya na mang-asar. Ganoon siya,” she said in earnest. “Hindi naman po sa laging wala siya. Hindi lang siya palapunta sa events, parties.

A post shared by Ella Cruz (@itsellacruz) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

“So ako, nasanay na ako na hindi siya pupunta sa birthday party ko.

“Sabi niya, ‘Sorry, hindi ako makapupunta, enjoy ka na lang,’ ganyan, ganyan.

“Nasa Tagaytay ako, tapos biglang nasa Music Hall siya,” she asseverated.

Basing from her pronouncements, it could be gleaned that she feels something for Julian but she is trying to hold back since her career happens to be her priority.

MYKE SALOMON,

GUSTONG I-TRY

ANG IBANG BAGAY!

Rak of Aegis actor Myke Salomon is most excited about his TV debut. He is now a part of the soap My Korean Jagiya.

“This is a good new thing for me, okay naman sa akin mag-TV, ayoko lang mapuyat.”

He delineates the role of the driver of the lead actor Alexander Lee and David Kim, who is delineating the role of the brother of Alexander’s character.

“Well, dati maraming offers through Noel Ferrer pero sa schedule talaga siya, e,” he averred. “Parang, hindi ko mabitawan kaagad ang theater ‘cause I’m doing musical direction, and acting for theater.”

Theater raw ang first love ni Myke, but he accepted GMA’s offer basically because it’s interesting.

At thirty-three, naisip raw niyang it’s high time to try new things provided hindi siya mapupuyat.

It’s a good thing that they have a director that’s basically a fast worker like Mark Reyes.

Ang ganda raw ng taping sched nila. Halos walang nasasayang na oras. Tuluy-tuloy lang.

Myke is single but his relationship before with bombshell Ehra Madrigal (who is now happily married with a Chinese national and seems to be ecstatically happy!) was largely talked about.

A post shared by mykesalomonFOOL (@mykesalomonfool) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Truth to tell, many had expected that they would end up at the altar.

Imagine, inabot ng 11 years ang relationship before they parted ways last 2014.

Bakit hindi pa siya nag-aasawa?

“Work muna, nandoon naman ako, pero marami akong gustong gawin sa buhay,” he cooed. “I have done my ultimate goal to make a really nice show, Rak Of Aegis!

“As a musician, and an actor, nagawa ko siya, nagawa ko siyang i-perform for around 300 performances.

“Naka-three hundred plus, nagawa namin iyon, milestone siya sa Philippine theater.

“Basta as an artist I just want to keep on creating, affecting people.

“Magra-run ulit kami next year, feeling ko eve-ry year na ‘yun… ang dami naming napasayang tao.”

Sumali rin si Myke sa Mossimo Bikini Summit wayback in 2004 where he won as first runner-up with the foreigner Marco Grazzini bagging the title. Classic ang pagrampa niya wearing a skimpy trunks or underwear.

Ayaw na ba niyang magpa-sexy?

“Hindi naman, depende sa budget yan,” he said with a banter. “Hindi, depende kung kaila-ngan, kung hindi naman kailangan.

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong!

BANAT – Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.