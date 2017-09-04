UAAP season 80 lalarga sa Sept. 9

IKAKASA ang UAAP Season 80 high school volleyball tournament sa September 9 sa mas malaking venue para maraming makapanood na fans.

Dati, nilalaro lang ang juniors competitions sa school gyms, ngayon ay hahataw na ang girls at boys volleyball sa taraflex floor sa air-conditioned Filoil Flying V Centre.

“We wanted to develop volleyball players through good playing conditions,” saad ni Sports Vision president Moying Martelino.

Pasisibatin ang UAAP high school volleyball matches sa pagitan ng men’s at women’s volleyball games ng PVL Collegiate Conference tuwing Lunes, Miyerkoles at Sabado.

Pag Linggo kung saan walang PVL games, apat na boys matches na magsisimula ng alas-10 ng umaga 10 a.m. at isang girls game (8 a.m.) ang ilalarga.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank on behalf of the UAAP, through sub-host National University, Sports Vision for offering and helping us in the development of high school volleyball,” pahayag ni NU athletic director at UAAP board representative Chito Loyzaga kahapon sa press briefing.

Defending champions ang Bullpups sa girls at boys divisions.

“We are looking forward to it with a lot of excitement,” ani Loyzaga. (ARABELA PRINCESS DAWA)