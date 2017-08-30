Resbak ni Mans Carpio: Trillanes desperado, tsismosong senador

DESPERADO at tsismosong senador si Antonio Trillanes IV, ayon kay presidential son-in-law Maneses Carpio.

Buwelta ito ni Carpio, asawa ni presidential daughter at Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, kay Trillanes na inakusahan siyang nasa likod ng “Davao Group,” kasama ang bayaw na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, at tumanggap ng suhol para lakarin ang mabilis na pagpasok at pagpapalusot sa mga kargamento sa Bureau of Customs. Ani Carpio, bahagi ng kanyang trabaho bilang abogado, na magpunta sa iba’t ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan.

“I represent many clients who have transactions with the Bureau of Customs. It is my job as a lawyer to appear before government agencies for and on behalf of my principals. Senator Trillanes is imputing malice in saying that my appearance before the BoC is because of smuggling. He is just a desperate rumor monger who happens to be a Senator,” mensahe ni Carpio sa kanyang Facebook account.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)