Korina Sanchez-Roxas, newest ambassador ng RDL’s plantcenta soap

AMINADO si Ms. Korina Sanchez-Roxas na hindi agad-agad siya nag-eendoso ng produkto. Ito ang nilinaw ng veteran news anchor sa paglulunsad sa kanya bilang pinakabagong endorser ng RDL Pharmaceutical beauty product.

Aniya, ”This is the first endorsement that I’m gonna do in my career. Right now I’m on leave from news. So I asked permission from ABS-CBN if I could start endorsing because in all the years that I’ve been working as a journalist I don’t really endorse, I don’t really do that.” Sa isinagawang launching kay Ms. Korina, mismong ang RDL Pharmaceutical VP for Operations na si Ms. Mercedita Lim ang nagpakilala sa kanya at naghayag sa pagpayag ni Korina na maging endorser ng RDL beauty product.

“And I have to be very discerning about the brands that I endorse, and when this offer came along I had to use the product, and I do believe not only in the product, but in the long-standing reputation of RDL,” ani Sanchez.

Sa presscon, ibinahagi ni Sanchez kung paano niya napapanatili ang pagkakaroon ng young-looking skin bagamat laging on the go bilang journalist sa lahat ng oras. “Aside from using of course the plantcenta soap, I try to sleep eight hours a day. I have to moisturize which I never did before. That’s it! And I drink a lot of water.”

Samantala, pinalawak pa ng RDL company ang kanilang negosyo sa pamamagitan ng pagbubukas ng isang traveling industry, ang RAMS Travel Agency na ang ambassador nito ay sina Ms. Isabelle Lovelie Duterte at Albert Martinez.

Bukas na rin ang RAMS travel agency para mag-accommodate ng domestic at international ticketing, international at domestic tour packages, iti­nerary planning, at passport processing.

Nagbibigay serbisyo rin ang RAMS Travel Agency ng Visa processing at Visa extension, hotel bookings, resort tour packages, travel at accident insurance, at iba pang pangangailangan sa pagta-travel. Ang model at upcoming teen showbiz personality na si Iven Lim naman ang nag-eendoso ng RAMS Travel Agency para sa kanyang personal use kapag nagtutungo sa ibang lugar sa Pilipinas at ibang bansa.

Bukod sa D’Leonor Hotel, matatagpuan din ang RAMS Travel Agency sa Grass Towers condominium sa tabi ng SM North Edsa, LDL Building sa Diversion Road, at D’Leonor Inland Resort and Adventure Park, Communal Davao City.

