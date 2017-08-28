Megasoft, ipinagbunyi ang pagiging cum laude ni Myrtle

TAMANG-TAMA ang ginawang paglilibot ni Myrtle Sarrosa sa mga iba’t ibang eskuwelahan para magbigay ng recognition sa mga outstanding students at magsalita ukol sa menstrual hygiene management awareness sa kanyang pagtatapos bilang cum laude sa UP sa kursong Broadcast Communication.

Kasabay din nito ang pagre-renew ng Megasoft ang kontrata nila kay Myrtle para sa Sisters Sanitary Napkin. At buong pagmamalaking inilahad ni Megasoft VP for Marketing na si Aileen Choi-Go ang accomplishment na iyon ni Myrtle. Laging nasa likod ni Mytle ang Megasoft sa anumang pangarap ng aktres.

Kaya naman malaki rin ang pasasalamat ni Myrtle sa Megasoft. ”I’m very thankful to my big sis, Ms. Aileen, for believing in me, her love, encouraging words and support. Her hardwork and passion are contagious. She never rests from coming up with new ways and products to better the lives of the Filipino family.”

Sagot naman ni Ms. Go, ”I’m just so happy for my little sis. She is a dreamer, she is a fighter. Nothing is given to her easily. She knows that she needs to work hard for things to happen for her. And I think these are what achievers are med of She is being showered with all the blessings she deserves. Congratulations and we are so proud of you.”

Kaugnay nito, tutungo ng Cebu si Myrtle sa Sept. 16 at pupuntahan niya roon ang Megasoft warehouse na nasa Mandaue City. Tutungo rin siya sa Gaisano Grand Dumanjug Activity Center para sa isang meet and greet (4:00 p.m.), at sa Gaisano Grand Moalboal Activity Center mall show (6:00 p.m.). Makakasama niya rito si Kristof Garcia, Cherub endorser.

Sa Sept. 26 naman ay nasa Puerto Prinsesa City, Palawan sina Kristof at The CTGuyz at sa Isetan Recto, Manila sa Sept. 29, 3:00 p.m..

SHOWBIZ KONEK – Maricris Valdez Nicasio