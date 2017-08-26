Pagkamatay ni Kian wake-up call sa anti-poor drug war



KATARUNGAN sa pagpatay sa Grade 11 student na si Kian delos Santos. Ito ang isinisigaw ng grupong Bagong Alyansang Makabayan sa harap ng Department of Justice (DoJ) kasabay ng kanilang panawagan kay Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte na ipatigil ang pagpatay sa mahihirap na hinihinalang sangkot sa ilegal na droga. (BONG SON)

NANINIWALA ang Palasyo, wake-up call sa isinusulong na drug war ng administrasyong Duterte ang pagkamatay ng 17-anyos na si Kian delos Santos.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella, ang pagkamatay ni Kian ay wake-up call sa kinakailangang reporma sa mga institusyon ng pamahalaan lalo sa mga tagapagpatupad ng batas, isang hamon ni Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte mula pa noong 2016 presidential campaign.

“Kian’s case is a wake-up call for the need to reform government institutions; even law enforcement agencies – a challenge that the President voiced from the beginning of his campaign for the presidency,” ani Abella.

Malinaw aniya ang tagubilin ni Pangulong Duterte na ang drug war ay hindi lisensiya upang labagin ang batas.

Inatasan na rin aniya ng Pangulo ang isang patas na imbestigasyon sa pagkamatay ni Kian kasabay ng pangako sa publiko na hindi niya kokonsintihin ang kabulastugan ng mga pulis.

“The President has clearly stated that the war against drugs is not a license to break the law. He has already directed a fair and impartial investigation on the death of Kian de los Santos as he assures the public that he would not tolerate any illegal act or wrongdoing committed by erring policemen. Those found responsible would be held accountable before the law,” dagdag ni Abella.

Inilinaw ni Abella, hindi huhupa ang pagsusumikap ng administrasyong Duterte na linisin sa kriminalidad at illegal drugs ang lipunang Filipino.

Umaasa aniya ang Pangulo na ang kaso ni Kian ay magsilbing aral sa mga pulis na laging sundin ang mga patakaran at operational procedures sa pagpapatupad ng batas.

“We hope this serves as a reminder to the PNP personnel to follow the established PNP policies and operational procedures; that their personnel are properly guided in the conduct of police operations, particularly in the adherence to the rule of law and due process,” ani Abella.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)