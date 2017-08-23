Proteksiyon ng maralita sa anti-poor drug war isinusulong (Inter-agency vs tokhang)

ISANG inter-agency task force ang nais itatag ng isang opisyal ng administras-yong Duterte upang bigyan proteksi-yon ang mga maralita laban sa sinasabing abusadong pagpapatupad ng mga awtoridad sa anti-illegal drugs operations.

“With marching orders from President Rodrigo Duterte to crackdown on abusive policemen conducting anti-drug operations, we are taking the initiative of calling an inter-agency meeting to discuss how to protect urban poor communities from the scourge of scalawags in uniforms,” ayon kay Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor chairman Terry Ridon.

Ang pahayag ni Ridon ay bunsod ng direktiba ni Duterte na imbestigahan ang pagkamatay ng 17-anyos na si Kian Loyd Delos Santos, napaslang sa anti-drug operations sa Caloocan City, kamakailan.

Ani Ridon, ang pagtutulungan ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at Department of Justice (DoJ) ay mahalaga sa mga pagsusumikap para matiyak na ang police operations sa mga pa-mayanan ng mga maralita ay alinsunod sa mga umiiral na batas.

”The President has made clear that he will not tolerate abuses perpetra-ted by the police conducting drug operations. This message is most important in urban poor communities, where the bulk of drug operations occur. We cannot allow erring policemen to go unpu-nished,” dagdag niya.

Maaari aniyang itatag ang inter-agency task force upang i-monitor at litisin ang mga abusadong pulis na sangkot sa anti-drug operations sa urban poor communities.

“The task force can receive and review complaints of police abuses conducted during drug operations, such as summary killings, planting of evidence, warrantless arrests, illegal searches and seizures,” aniya.

ni ROSE NOVENARIO