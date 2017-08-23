NCEE posibleng ibalik (Sa free college tuition) — Diokno

MAAARING ibalik ang state-administered entrance test para sa college students para sa maayos na pangangasiwa sa gastusin para sa libreng matrikula sa state colle-ges and universities, ayon sa isang economic manager ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ang pagpasa sa National College Entrance Examinations ay ‘requirement’ para sa high school graduates para makapasok sa kolehiyo hanggang sa ito ay buwagin noong 1994.

“We plan to have a nationwide exam sometime next year around February or March to screen the number of students,” pahayag ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno.

Sinabi ng budget chief, ang state universities and colleges at local colleges ay maaaring magpatupad ng kanilang sariling admission rules bukod sa NCEE.

Habang ipinayo ng DBM sa mga institusyon na limitahan ang kanilang mga estudynate sa regular number ng enrollees.

Ang free tertiary education sa state universities, colleges at TESDA ay tinatayong aabot ng P50 bilyon sa unang taon ng pagpapatupad, o kalahati ng initial P100-billion estimate, ayon sa DBM dahil nabinbin ng K to 12, o expanded basic education, ang full impact ng measure sa budget.

“We are lucky in a way that there is a natural transition because of K to 12. Next year, there will be only freshmen, no sophomores, juniors and seniors. Year two, no juniors and seniors. Full impact is year 4,” ayon kay Diokno.

Sa pagtataya ng DBM, sa 2022, sa pagtatapos ng K-12 transition period, ang budget para sa free tertiary education ay aabot ng P70 bilyon.